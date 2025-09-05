TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/05 22:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.389+0.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21387+4.11%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08192-0.60%

Banner magacoin finance

According to a press release, shared with Coindoo, the integration makes it possible for TRON users to swap assets seamlessly without the typical obstacles of wallet setup, bridging, or technical chain awareness. NEAR Intents, a multichain transaction protocol, enables users to express a desired outcome — such as a swap — and allows third parties to compete in fulfilling it. This intent-based model is designed to make blockchain interactions as simple as one-click actions, opening the door to more fluid onboarding and user experiences.

Breaking Down Blockchain Barriers

With this step, TRON becomes part of NEAR’s chain abstraction framework, which is focused on hiding blockchain complexity while maintaining functionality. By consolidating different blockchains into what feels like a single system, NEAR’s technology allows even AI-driven agents to interact with assets and services across networks without extra friction.

For TRON, which operates one of the most active global blockchain communities and plays a major role in the stablecoin economy, the integration aligns with its push to expand institutional-scale use cases while maintaining accessibility for everyday users.

READ MORE:

Major Pi Network News: Global Stage Awaits in October

Leaders Highlight Web3 Growth Potential

Sam Elfarra, spokesperson for TRON DAO, emphasized the significance of the move, saying it strengthens TRON’s mission to bring blockchain to the masses by combining its wide user base with NEAR’s abstraction technology. Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol, added that the partnership delivers “true interoperability,” enabling native asset swaps in a single click and expanding possibilities for DeFi and AI-driven applications.

Next Steps for Developers and Users

Developers seeking to experiment with TRON’s new cross-chain functionality can access resources via SwapKit.dev. Meanwhile, TRON users can already begin testing seamless USDT swaps through supported wallets and apps.

The announcement signals a broader trend in crypto: interoperability as a foundation for mainstream adoption. By reducing friction and making blockchain interactions simpler, TRON and NEAR aim to position themselves at the center of the next wave of decentralized finance and AI-powered innovation.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post TRON and NEAR Partner to Deliver One-Click Cross-Chain Swaps appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Solana
SOL$203.11-0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21416+0.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278-0.52%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
Partager
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Partager
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Partager
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015591-7.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV