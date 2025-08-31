Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access

TLDR

Tron cut network fees by 60% on August 29 after a community vote supported by Justin Sun.

network USDT transfer fees on Tron dropped from $2.47 to $0.72, boosting affordability.

Tron processes over $24.6B in daily USDT volume—7x more than Ethereum.

Tron targets 45% user base growth, reaching 38.9M accounts for USDT transfers.

Tron has approved its largest network fee reduction to date, cutting transaction costs by 60%. The proposal, backed by founder Justin Sun, was passed by the Tron Super Representative community after three weeks of discussion. The change took effect on August 29 and is designed to reduce costs for users, boost activity, and support Tron’s position as a leader in stablecoin transactions. Sun stated that users would benefit the most from the adjustment.

Fee Reduction to Support Network Growth and Adoption

On August 26, Tron’s Super Representative community approved a 60% network fee cut. The change reduced the Energy unit price from 210 sun to 100 sun and took effect on August 29 at 20:00 (GMT+8). Justin Sun confirmed the update, calling it a “tangible benefit for users” and a rare step in the blockchain space.

The lower fees are expected to drive higher usage, especially among developers and users in remittance-heavy regions. Tron already supports over 300 million accounts. Many rely on the network for affordable transfers, and this cut is aimed at improving accessibility for small transactions and micro-payments.

Tron’s model replaces traditional gas fees with a system based on staking TRX to access Energy and Bandwidth. Energy powers smart contracts, while Bandwidth covers basic transfers. This setup offers users cost stability, and the fee reduction improves its affordability.

TRX prices rose from $0.12 in early 2024 to $0.32 by Q3 2025. As a result, USDT transfer fees increased, prompting the fee cut. Sun noted that the change could reduce short-term revenue, but higher activity could drive future earnings. The network will hold quarterly reviews to monitor key data like TRX price, transaction volume, and new accounts.

Tron Maintains Stablecoin Leadership Amid Competition

Tron continues to dominate in USDT transfers, with a total supply of $80.97 billion compared to Ethereum’s $73.8 billion. The network processes over $24.6 billion in daily volume, nearly seven times that of Ethereum. Lower fees, combined with exchange support for TRC-20, keep Tron a preferred network for stablecoin movement.

The 60% fee reduction lowered average USDT transfer fees from $2.47 to $0.72. Tron expects to attract 12 million new users and aims to grow its eligible account base for USDT transfers by 45%, reaching 38.9 million.

TRX’s price rise had affected Tron’s low-fee advantage, but the new structure helps regain cost competitiveness. Tron remains widely used in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where users value fast and affordable transactions.

Over 75% of all network activity now uses gasless features. Tron’s DeFi protocol JustLend also maintains $6 billion in total value locked, showing continued network usage despite changing fees.

Governance and Strategic Shifts Under Justin Sun’s Oversight

The fee cut comes as Tron Inc., now listed on Nasdaq, shifts its focus. It filed to register up to $1 billion in securities to build a TRX-based crypto treasury, following a business pivot after its toy division failed in 2024. The strategy mirrors MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury model.

Tron Inc. is led by Justin Sun, with his father serving as board chair and advisors from Tron DAO and Tronscan. A recent $100 million reverse merger linked to a Hong Kong trust involving company directors raised governance questions.

The 60% cut is also expected to affect token supply. While 76.1 million TRX were previously burned, the new model could create 18.7 million tokens. Tron expects higher volume to balance inflation. In June, the network earned $308 million in fees, and regular reviews will assess how the model performs.

The post Tron Approves 60% Network Fee Cut Backed by Justin Sun to Support Broader Access appeared first on CoinCentral.