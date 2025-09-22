The post Tron Community Explores XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale with 25x Launch Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Tron blockchain has been one of the most active networks in 2025. Its community has played a central role in driving usage. In August, transaction costs fell by around 60% following a community-led governance vote. This reduction immediately translated into increased activity, pushing Tron’s daily transactions and user numbers to new highs. Reports show Tron now counts more than 2.53 million active users. It surpassed both Solana and BNB Chain in user count after the fee adjustment. Transaction volumes have followed the same trajectory, with 273 million transactions recorded in May 2025. It was one of the busiest months in the network’s history.  This culture of active participation is why XRP Tundra’s presale has begun to resonate with Tron investors. Many are exploring how its dual-token model and declared launch values compare with the presales they have supported on their own network. Two Tokens for One Entry XRP Tundra’s presale is built on a structure that combines simplicity with unique incentives. Participants buy TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility token, at $0.01. With each purchase, they also receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, an XRPL-based governance and reserve token, free of charge. Every transaction comes with a 19% token bonus, giving early buyers significantly larger allocations. Unlike many presales that leave post-listing values to speculation, XRP Tundra has already set launch targets. It has set $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for presale rounds. That ensures early adopters secure a substantial share of the ecosystem. For Tron community members used to variable pricing models, this transparency offers a markedly different presale experience. Yield Opportunities for XRP Holders Beyond presale mechanics, XRP Tundra introduces functionality designed for XRP holders themselves. The project’s forthcoming Cryo Vaults will allow users to stake XRP for 7, 30, 60,… The post Tron Community Explores XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale with 25x Launch Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Tron blockchain has been one of the most active networks in 2025. Its community has played a central role in driving usage. In August, transaction costs fell by around 60% following a community-led governance vote. This reduction immediately translated into increased activity, pushing Tron’s daily transactions and user numbers to new highs. Reports show Tron now counts more than 2.53 million active users. It surpassed both Solana and BNB Chain in user count after the fee adjustment. Transaction volumes have followed the same trajectory, with 273 million transactions recorded in May 2025. It was one of the busiest months in the network’s history.  This culture of active participation is why XRP Tundra’s presale has begun to resonate with Tron investors. Many are exploring how its dual-token model and declared launch values compare with the presales they have supported on their own network. Two Tokens for One Entry XRP Tundra’s presale is built on a structure that combines simplicity with unique incentives. Participants buy TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility token, at $0.01. With each purchase, they also receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, an XRPL-based governance and reserve token, free of charge. Every transaction comes with a 19% token bonus, giving early buyers significantly larger allocations. Unlike many presales that leave post-listing values to speculation, XRP Tundra has already set launch targets. It has set $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for presale rounds. That ensures early adopters secure a substantial share of the ecosystem. For Tron community members used to variable pricing models, this transparency offers a markedly different presale experience. Yield Opportunities for XRP Holders Beyond presale mechanics, XRP Tundra introduces functionality designed for XRP holders themselves. The project’s forthcoming Cryo Vaults will allow users to stake XRP for 7, 30, 60,…

Tron Community Explores XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Presale with 25x Launch Potential

2025/09/22 21:27
The Tron blockchain has been one of the most active networks in 2025. Its community has played a central role in driving usage. In August, transaction costs fell by around 60% following a community-led governance vote. This reduction immediately translated into increased activity, pushing Tron’s daily transactions and user numbers to new highs.

Reports show Tron now counts more than 2.53 million active users. It surpassed both Solana and BNB Chain in user count after the fee adjustment. Transaction volumes have followed the same trajectory, with 273 million transactions recorded in May 2025. It was one of the busiest months in the network’s history. 

This culture of active participation is why XRP Tundra’s presale has begun to resonate with Tron investors. Many are exploring how its dual-token model and declared launch values compare with the presales they have supported on their own network.

Two Tokens for One Entry

XRP Tundra’s presale is built on a structure that combines simplicity with unique incentives. Participants buy TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility token, at $0.01. With each purchase, they also receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, an XRPL-based governance and reserve token, free of charge. Every transaction comes with a 19% token bonus, giving early buyers significantly larger allocations.

Unlike many presales that leave post-listing values to speculation, XRP Tundra has already set launch targets. It has set $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for presale rounds. That ensures early adopters secure a substantial share of the ecosystem. For Tron community members used to variable pricing models, this transparency offers a markedly different presale experience.

Yield Opportunities for XRP Holders

Beyond presale mechanics, XRP Tundra introduces functionality designed for XRP holders themselves. The project’s forthcoming Cryo Vaults will allow users to stake XRP for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with yields scaling up to 30% APY.

The system will be enhanced by Frost Keys, NFT modifiers that can increase multipliers or shorten lock-up periods. Unlike many staking platforms, Tundra’s model keeps all assets on-ledger, giving users full custody throughout the process. While staking is not yet live, presale participants are guaranteed priority access once the feature launches. For members of Tron’s community, where low fees and efficient infrastructure are already part of the culture, this emphasis on yield with transparency resonates strongly.

Verified and Reviewed

Security and trust are top considerations for presale participants, and XRP Tundra has invested heavily in verification. The project has undergone audits by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each reviewing its smart contracts and infrastructure. Team identity has also been verified via a Vital Block KYC certificate.

Awareness has expanded through third-party coverage. On YouTube, creators such as Crypto Infinity have analyzed XRP Tundra’s presale, breaking down how the dual-token structure and staking roadmap set it apart from other offerings. For investors in the Tron ecosystem, these reviews help bridge the gap between familiar presales and Tundra’s unique approach.

Shared Lessons Between Communities

The Tron community’s interest in XRP Tundra highlights the convergence of two worlds: meme-fueled and DeFi-driven presales on Tron, and Tundra’s transparent, dual-token mechanics tied to XRP. Both ecosystems emphasize active community involvement, but they diverge in execution. Tron thrives on high throughput, low fees, and grassroots projects, while XRP Tundra offers pre-defined economics and yield functionality that has long been missing for XRP holders.

For Tron investors, examining XRP Tundra is as much about diversification as it is about opportunity. It provides a case study in how presales can balance risk and reward through transparency and verified design rather than relying solely on community hype.

For those seeking more information or looking to participate, the project’s official channels provide full details and ongoing updates:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/21/tron-community-explores-xrp-tundras-dual-token-presale-with-25x-launch-potential/

