TRON Gets a Major Boost as Ledger Brings Enterprise Power to iOS

The move allows businesses to approve and execute transactions involving TRON’s TRX and TRC20 tokens — including USDT — directly from iOS devices. The company emphasized that security remains hardware-enforced, with features designed to prevent tampering and ensure accuracy in every transfer.

Why TRON and Why Now

TRON has grown into the preferred network for stablecoin activity, handling roughly $80 billion worth of Tether transactions, much of it linked to cross-border payments in Asia and other emerging markets. For institutions using Ledger, this addition means faster access to liquidity without compromising on compliance or risk controls.

Sebastien Badault, Ledger’s enterprise VP, explained that traditional approval processes can expose companies to volatility and missed opportunities. The new setup, he said, is meant to deliver speed while retaining the strict oversight institutions require.

Expanding Beyond Desktop

Until this release, Ledger Enterprise was restricted to desktop use. The company opted to launch first on Apple’s ecosystem, citing its dominance among clients, with Android support planned later. Rapid approvals via mobile devices are expected to reduce operational delays for organizations that manage stablecoin flows at scale.

A Growing Institutional Network

Ledger’s enterprise arm already integrates with over a dozen blockchains, ranging from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Cardano, Polygon, and Dogecoin. By steadily broadening its coverage, the company positions itself as a one-stop solution for institutions that want access to multiple digital asset ecosystems under a single, compliant framework.

More than 75 organizations now use Ledger Enterprise, including custodians and asset managers. Badault highlighted that its governance features and full audit trails make the platform especially suitable for regulated financial institutions.

