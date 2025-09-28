The post TRON Hits 334.59M Accounts in Just Eight Years, Cementing Its Global Scale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In only eight years, TRON has risen from a bold idea to one of the world’s most dominant blockchain networks. Since its launch in 2017, the network has expanded at an explosive pace, crossing 334.59 million total accounts and securing a position as one of the most heavily used blockchains in the digital asset space. This milestone doesn’t just mark growth; it underscores TRON’s ability to capture adoption at a global scale. Few projects in crypto have managed to sustain this kind of activity, yet TRON continues to prove its relevance as the backbone of a thriving digital economy. Daily USDT Transactions Keep TRON Ahead One of TRON’s biggest success stories is its role in stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether (USDT). On average, the network processes 2.36 million USDT transactions daily, according to CoinMarketCap data, with an eye-popping $22.55 billion in volume moving across its chain each day. This volume isn’t just speculative trading. It reflects real-world demand for fast, low-cost settlement. Cross-border payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) all rely on TRON’s infrastructure. The network has become the default highway for stablecoin activity, leaving competitors struggling to keep up. A recent community update highlighted this trend, showing how TRON dominates the market for stablecoin transfers Since its founding in 2017, #Tron has surpassed 334.59M accounts in just eight years. It currently processes an average of 2.36M $USDT transfers daily, with a daily $USDT transfer volume of $22.55B.https://t.co/m802HEOMBm pic.twitter.com/MU5i22TFoF — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 27, 2025 A Blockchain Built for Scale From the start, TRON positioned itself differently from other blockchains. Instead of chasing hype cycles, it focused on performance and adoption. That strategy is now paying dividends. The network consistently delivers high throughput, low fees, and reliability, three factors that matter most to users moving billions in stablecoins or interacting… The post TRON Hits 334.59M Accounts in Just Eight Years, Cementing Its Global Scale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In only eight years, TRON has risen from a bold idea to one of the world’s most dominant blockchain networks. Since its launch in 2017, the network has expanded at an explosive pace, crossing 334.59 million total accounts and securing a position as one of the most heavily used blockchains in the digital asset space. This milestone doesn’t just mark growth; it underscores TRON’s ability to capture adoption at a global scale. Few projects in crypto have managed to sustain this kind of activity, yet TRON continues to prove its relevance as the backbone of a thriving digital economy. Daily USDT Transactions Keep TRON Ahead One of TRON’s biggest success stories is its role in stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether (USDT). On average, the network processes 2.36 million USDT transactions daily, according to CoinMarketCap data, with an eye-popping $22.55 billion in volume moving across its chain each day. This volume isn’t just speculative trading. It reflects real-world demand for fast, low-cost settlement. Cross-border payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) all rely on TRON’s infrastructure. The network has become the default highway for stablecoin activity, leaving competitors struggling to keep up. A recent community update highlighted this trend, showing how TRON dominates the market for stablecoin transfers Since its founding in 2017, #Tron has surpassed 334.59M accounts in just eight years. It currently processes an average of 2.36M $USDT transfers daily, with a daily $USDT transfer volume of $22.55B.https://t.co/m802HEOMBm pic.twitter.com/MU5i22TFoF — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 27, 2025 A Blockchain Built for Scale From the start, TRON positioned itself differently from other blockchains. Instead of chasing hype cycles, it focused on performance and adoption. That strategy is now paying dividends. The network consistently delivers high throughput, low fees, and reliability, three factors that matter most to users moving billions in stablecoins or interacting…

TRON Hits 334.59M Accounts in Just Eight Years, Cementing Its Global Scale

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 11:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010352-17.86%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2175+5.17%
Threshold
T$0.0147-3.35%
KIND
KIND$0.001273-23.54%
Succinct
PROVE$0.753+5.68%

In only eight years, TRON has risen from a bold idea to one of the world’s most dominant blockchain networks.

Since its launch in 2017, the network has expanded at an explosive pace, crossing 334.59 million total accounts and securing a position as one of the most heavily used blockchains in the digital asset space.

This milestone doesn’t just mark growth; it underscores TRON’s ability to capture adoption at a global scale. Few projects in crypto have managed to sustain this kind of activity, yet TRON continues to prove its relevance as the backbone of a thriving digital economy.

Daily USDT Transactions Keep TRON Ahead

One of TRON’s biggest success stories is its role in stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether (USDT). On average, the network processes 2.36 million USDT transactions daily, according to CoinMarketCap data, with an eye-popping $22.55 billion in volume moving across its chain each day.

This volume isn’t just speculative trading. It reflects real-world demand for fast, low-cost settlement. Cross-border payments, peer-to-peer transfers, and decentralized finance (DeFi) all rely on TRON’s infrastructure. The network has become the default highway for stablecoin activity, leaving competitors struggling to keep up.

A Blockchain Built for Scale

From the start, TRON positioned itself differently from other blockchains. Instead of chasing hype cycles, it focused on performance and adoption. That strategy is now paying dividends.

The network consistently delivers high throughput, low fees, and reliability, three factors that matter most to users moving billions in stablecoins or interacting with decentralized applications (dApps). These advantages have made TRON not just a blockchain, but a backbone for developers and enterprises that require real scalability.

Its energy-efficient consensus model and ability to process thousands of transactions per second have made it a preferred choice for projects that demand both speed and cost efficiency.

 Global Adoption and Real-World Utility

TRON’s influence extends far beyond speculative trading. Today, it plays a critical role in cross-border remittances, digital commerce, and DeFi. With stablecoin transfers surging, TRON has essentially become a settlement layer for the new digital economy.

The proof lies in adoption data. The more people and businesses interact with TRON, the more the network cements itself as a global standard. Each account added to the network signals trust in its ability to deliver fast and secure financial infrastructure.

TRON in Numbers

Here’s a quick breakdown of TRON’s current standing:

  •  Total accounts: 334.59 million
  •  Average daily USDT transactions: 2.36 million
  •  Daily stablecoin volume: $22.55 billion
  •  Use cases: Cross-border payments, decentralized applications, remittances, DeFi

These numbers represent more than growth, they show that TRON is no longer an “emerging” blockchain. It’s a network that has already secured its place in global finance.

Why TRON’s Growth Matters

The blockchain space is crowded, but TRON’s trajectory sets it apart. Many projects promise scalability and adoption, yet few deliver consistent results. TRON’s eight-year journey is proof that real adoption comes from solving real problems.

Its dominance in stablecoin transfers alone positions it as a central player in the future of digital payments. As businesses and individuals seek faster, cheaper ways to move money, TRON provides a proven infrastructure that can handle global demand.

As TRON moves beyond its eighth year, the network is showing no signs of slowing down. With over 334 million accounts already established, TRON’s next phase will likely focus on deepening its role in DeFi, cross-border settlements, and enterprise adoption.

Its continued expansion suggests a future where TRON is not just a blockchain but a core layer of global financial infrastructure. And with daily activity in the billions, that future is already taking shape.

In less than a decade, TRON has transformed into one of the largest and most active blockchains in the world. Its record-breaking adoption, massive daily transaction volume, and role in powering stablecoin transfers set it apart as a true industry leader.

The message is clear: TRON is not just participating in the blockchain revolution, it is helping to define it.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/tron-hits-334-59m-accounts-in-just-eight-years-cementing-its-global-scale/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.07%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55-0.44%
ARK
ARK$0.4088-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
Partager
A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

The post A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tiger Research noted in a recent report that Avalanche is attracting significant interest in Asia, with institutional interest increasing. In a sign of this interest, South Korean cryptocurrency custody provider BDACS announced the launch of the country’s first Korean won-pegged stablecoin, KRW1, on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. In a post on his Avalanche X account, BDACS announced that it has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin, in collaboration with Woori Bank. Avalanche stated that KRW1 is currently in the pilot phase and that KRW1 represents an important step towards a regulated, bank-integrated digital currency in Korea. BDACS stated that they chose Avalanche for the reliability and security of the network in the public sector. Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale required to implement KRW1, and by connecting banks, institutions, and users, BDACS helps shape the future of Korea’s digital economy with KRW1. BDACS said it aims to position KRW1 as a globally used stablecoin for remittances, payments, investments, and deposits, and plans to deploy the stablecoin in public sector applications such as payment systems for emergency relief payments. BDACS also plans to expand KRW1 to other blockchains to increase interoperability, adding that it is exploring potential collaborations with US dollar stablecoins such as USDT or USDC. Avalanche is powering a new chapter in Korea’s digital economy. 🔺🇰🇷 BDACS, together with Woori Bank, has launched KRW1, a fully collateralized, won-backed stablecoin. Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated… pic.twitter.com/fSsH4si5zP — Avalanche🔺 (@avax) September 18, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-south-koreas-history-the-countrys-first-cryptocurrency-is-launching-they-will-use-this-altcoin-network/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003775+1.53%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01035-17.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:47
Partager
Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

The post Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The purpose of Bitcoin is to definancialize the world, not refinancialize it. And so when I heard Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor say at the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference yesterday that he wants to see $200 trillion in credit built on top of bitcoin once it hits a $100 trillion market cap, I felt uneasy. JUST IN: Michael Saylor says if Bitcoin hits $100 trillion, there could be $200 trillion in credit built on top of it. Bitcoin is just getting started 🚀 pic.twitter.com/SbgH9gW7fb — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 17, 2025 Then, when I heard Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong send a similar message this morning, I started to feel like we’re very much losing the plot. For those who aren’t well-versed on Bitcoin’s origins, it was born from the great financial crisis of 2007-09, which was the result of a highly leveraged, overfinancialized system. When I think about Satoshi Nakamoto coding Bitcoin, I don’t think of someone (or a group of people) thinking to him or herself, “How can I create a new asset that we can financialize so that we can create the same problems again?” What Satoshi seemed to have in mind instead was: “Here’s a new form of money that preserves value over time so that people don’t have to rely on financial products as much.” I don’t know whether or not we’ll ever live in a fully hyperbitcoinized future where no other forms of money exist. But I do imagine that the $100 to $200 trillion in debt that both Saylor and Armstrong are envisioning is constituted of other currencies, and, in such a scenario, bitcoin has likely been relegated to “digital capital” instead of money — and that’s not my vision for it. (To be fair, it could be used as digital capital and money simultaneously.)…
Threshold
T$0.01469-3.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.1057-0.76%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007601+4.62%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

A First in South Korea’s History! The Country’s First Cryptocurrency Is Launching! “They Will Use This Altcoin Network!”

Let’s Not Create $200 Trillion In Credit On Top Of Bitcoin

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential