Tron Inc. Boosts TRX Holdings to $220M After Major Investment

Quick Highlights
- Tron Inc.’s TRX holdings soar to $220M+ after $110M investment.
- Bravemorning Limited raises stake in Tron Inc. to 86.6%.
- TRON network fees slashed by 60% in historic move.
Tron Inc. Expands TRX Holdings to Over $220 Million
Tron Inc. has significantly boosted its holdings of TRX tokens, receiving an additional 312.5 million TRX valued at approximately $110 million. This strategic move brings its total treasury to over $220 million, reinforcing the company’s strong position in the blockchain ecosystem.
Bravemorning Increases Stake to 86.6%
The new tokens came from Bravemorning Limited, Tron Inc.’s largest shareholder. By exercising $110 million in warrants to purchase restricted common shares, Bravemorning increased its stake in Tron Inc. to 86.6%.
Previous Agreement with Bravemorning
Earlier, in June 2025, Tron Inc. entered into an agreement with Bravemorning to purchase $210 million in securities, which included preferred shares and warrants.
Historic 60% Fee Reduction Enhances Network Accessibility
Recently, TRON blockchain founder Justin Sun announced the largest reduction in network fees since its launch. The Super Representative community approved a proposal to cut fees by 60%, making transactions more cost-efficient for users and developers alike.
Following the fee reduction, TRON experienced a surge in network activity, surpassing 2.5 million daily active users and outpacing both BNB Chain and Solana in activity, according to DeFiLlama data .
Government Partnership for Economic Data Publication
In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected the TRON blockchain to publish official economic data, starting with the second-quarter GDP release.
Source: https://coinpaper.com/10864/tron-inc-boosts-trx-holdings-to-220-m-with-110-m-investment