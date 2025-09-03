Tron Inc. Boosts TRX Holdings to $220M After Major Investment

Quick Highlights

Tron Inc.’s TRX holdings soar to $220M+ after $110M investment.

Bravemorning Limited raises stake in Tron Inc. to 86.6%.

TRON network fees slashed by 60% in historic move.

Tron Inc. Expands TRX Holdings to Over $220 Million

Tron Inc. has significantly boosted its holdings of TRX tokens, receiving an additional 312.5 million TRX valued at approximately $110 million. This strategic move brings its total treasury to over $220 million, reinforcing the company’s strong position in the blockchain ecosystem.

Source: GlobeNewswire

Bravemorning Increases Stake to 86.6%

The new tokens came from Bravemorning Limited, Tron Inc.’s largest shareholder. By exercising $110 million in warrants to purchase restricted common shares, Bravemorning increased its stake in Tron Inc. to 86.6%.

Previous Agreement with Bravemorning

Earlier, in June 2025, Tron Inc. entered into an agreement with Bravemorning to purchase $210 million in securities, which included preferred shares and warrants.

Historic 60% Fee Reduction Enhances Network Accessibility

Recently, TRON blockchain founder Justin Sun announced the largest reduction in network fees since its launch. The Super Representative community approved a proposal to cut fees by 60%, making transactions more cost-efficient for users and developers alike.

Following the fee reduction, TRON experienced a surge in network activity, surpassing 2.5 million daily active users and outpacing both BNB Chain and Solana in activity, according to DeFiLlama data .

Government Partnership for Economic Data Publication

In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected the TRON blockchain to publish official economic data, starting with the second-quarter GDP release.