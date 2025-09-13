Tron Just Crushed Its Own Validators

Blockchain

A sharp drop in revenue for Tron’s Super Representatives has followed the network’s latest overhaul of transaction costs.

New figures from CryptoQuant reveal that daily earnings for block producers collapsed to $5 million on September 7, the lowest point seen in over a year. Just before the fee cuts, they had been collecting close to $14 million per day.

The turnaround traces back to late August, when the community approved Proposal #789. The measure halved the cost of energy units used to calculate transaction fees, reducing the rate from 210 sun to 100 sun. Since then, average gas fees on the chain have tumbled by about 60%. One TRX token equals one million sun, making the new rates particularly noticeable at scale.

The author of the proposal, community member GrothenDI, argued that cutting costs would drive long-term growth by making Tron more attractive to everyday users. His projections suggested more than 12 million additional transactions could be unlocked once the changes took hold.

Despite the hit to producer revenue, Tron’s dominance in the broader market remains intact. Token Terminal data shows that in the past week alone, Tron accounted for more than 92% of all revenue generated by layer-1 blockchains. In the last three months, the network’s fees totaled $1.1 billion, far ahead of competitors including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

Historical comparisons still place Ethereum ahead in the long run, with $13 billion earned in the last five years compared to Tron’s $6.3 billion. But Tron’s recent performance underscores its position as the most lucrative blockchain in the short term, even while lowering barriers for users through cheaper transactions.

