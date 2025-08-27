Tron Just Plugged Into 25+ Blockchains With deBridge’s New Integration

Blockchain

Cross-chain infrastructure provider deBridge has added Tron to its interoperability network, opening direct pathways between Justin Sun’s blockchain and more than two dozen others including Ethereum and Solana.

The move, announced Tuesday, means users can now transfer assets between Tron and leading ecosystems through deBridge’s low-slippage, MEV-protected routing system.

A Stablecoin Giant Goes Cross-Chain

Tron plays an outsized role in the global stablecoin market. Nearly half of all Tether (USDT) in circulation—over $81 billion out of 167 billion—is issued on the chain, according to data from The Block. By linking Tron with Ethereum, Solana, and other major networks, deBridge positions the chain as a liquidity hub for stablecoins and DeFi applications across multiple ecosystems.

The protocol describes this as “full-stack interoperability,” enabling developers to build transactions that settle across chains in one step, rather than relying on multiple bridges or wrapped assets.

Why Builders Care

For developers and DeFi projects, the integration transforms Tron into a global liquidity gateway. The blockchain’s popularity in emerging markets, coupled with its mobile-friendly wallets and vast stablecoin activity, has already helped drive over 100 million accounts and around four million daily users. With deBridge support, these users gain seamless access to applications and liquidity on 25+ other chains.

A Different Model of Bridging

Unlike traditional token bridges that lock funds and issue wrapped versions—a design frequently targeted by hackers—deBridge uses a routing system that eliminates the need for synthetic assets. This approach is aimed at reducing security risks while still enabling complex cross-chain interactions.

Expanding Its Footprint

The Tron rollout comes as deBridge expands its presence across the DeFi ecosystem. The protocol launched its native DBR token in 2022 via Jupiter and has since announced token buybacks. Backed by Animoca Brands and other investors, it has raised $5.5 million to scale its infrastructure.

By adding one of the world’s busiest stablecoin networks to its platform, deBridge is signaling its intent to become a central player in the next stage of cross-chain finance—where liquidity flows freely between blockchains rather than being trapped in silos.

