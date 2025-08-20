Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 05:25
U
U$0.02057+2.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2221-16.15%
Tron
TRX$0.3485-0.65%

TLDR

  • Tron’s blockchain integration on MetaMask makes it the third non-Ethereum network to gain native support.

  • MetaMask’s addition of Tron strengthens its presence in Asia and enhances cross-region blockchain connections.

  • Tron is positioning itself for growth, benefiting from U.S. crypto regulatory shifts and upcoming IPO plans.

  • TRX has been rising in value, recently seeing a 37% gain year-to-date despite a brief high spike in late 2024.

MetaMask, a cryptocurrency wallets, has officially integrated the Tron blockchain into its platform. This marks a significant milestone for Tron, as it becomes the third non-Ethereum blockchain to be supported by MetaMask since its launch in 2016. The move expands the utility of MetaMask, which already allows users to manage various assets on Ethereum and layer-2 solutions.

The integration opens up new opportunities for users to interact with the Tron blockchain, particularly for decentralized applications (dApps) and transactions. It also highlights MetaMask’s ongoing commitment to integrating top blockchains and fostering cross-chain connectivity.

MetaMask Strategic Move for Tron

The partnership between Tron DAO and MetaMask is expected to bring substantial benefits to both parties. For Tron, the integration places its blockchain in front of MetaMask’s large and established user base. MetaMask is known for its ease of use and its influence in the crypto community, making it a vital gateway for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Sam Elfarra, a spokesperson for Tron DAO, noted that MetaMask’s widespread use and credibility were key factors in the decision to integrate the Tron network. “MetaMask’s extensive user base and established reputation make it a vital gateway to decentralized applications,” Elfarra said.

Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, MetaMask’s Director of Business Development, added that the integration would bridge regions and ecosystems, particularly strengthening Tron’s presence in Asia. The integration could help foster cross-region blockchain activity, particularly important as Tron continues to grow globally.

Growing Role of MetaMask in the Blockchain Space

MetaMask, originally built for Ethereum, has expanded its support to several major blockchains, including Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Sei. The addition of Tron further solidifies MetaMask’s role as a leading self-custodial crypto wallet that aims to provide access to multiple blockchain ecosystems.

MetaMask has already shown its dedication to expanding beyond Ethereum, especially with its integration of Solana in May 2025.

This move opens the door for Solana users to manage Solana SPL tokens directly in MetaMask, paving the way for more multi-chain solutions. By adding Tron, MetaMask continues to cater to a diverse group of users and blockchain projects, increasing its appeal as a versatile wallet.

Tron’s Upward Trajectory and Market Developments

Tron has steadily grown in market capitalization and global presence, especially after its surge in popularity post-2024 U.S. elections. The network has benefited from the changing regulatory landscape in the U.S. and is currently planning a public offering via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, which is rebranding as Tron Inc.

Tron’s native token, TRX, has been seeing solid performance in 2025, maintaining an uptrend throughout the year. After reaching an all-time high of $0.43 in late 2024, TRX has stayed resilient, trading at $0.347 at the time of writing. The asset has gained 37% year-to-date, signaling continued interest from investors.

Moreover, Tron’s founder Justin Sun has recently secured major partnerships and investments, including those focused on TRX and decentralized finance. Sun’s strategies have helped Tron secure a strong position in both the U.S. and Asian markets, enabling the network to further scale its offerings.

MetaMask’s Role in Future Developments

MetaMask’s integration of Tron’s blockchain is just one step in its broader strategy to enhance its platform. As part of its expansion efforts, MetaMask is likely to continue adding popular blockchain networks to its wallet, aiming to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving DeFi space.

The integration will also benefit Tron users by enabling easier access to MetaMask’s suite of features, including dApp usage, staking, and transaction management.

With the increasing adoption of decentralized applications, Tron’s collaboration with MetaMask is poised to improve the accessibility of Tron’s ecosystem, offering new opportunities for users to interact with the blockchain seamlessly.

The post Tron Makes MetaMask Debut Expanding Blockchain Access for Users appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules