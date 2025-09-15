Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana

2025/09/15
  • Tron dominates revenue charts with $1.1M daily blockchain earnings.
  • Stablecoin transactions fuel Tron’s growth, outpacing Ethereum and Solana.
  • TRX holds strong near highs as network revenue surges.

Tron has stunned the crypto market by recording $1.142 million in revenue within a single day, according to DefiLlama. The figure put Tron way ahead of the others, as Ethereum and Solana had generated $174,677 and $175,708, respectively.


Tron has received $49.2 million in revenue in the last 30 days. This is higher than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and more than ten times Solana’s $4.61 million. The surge also points to the network’s good standing in supporting growth at a time when most blockchains are volatile.


Stablecoin Transactions Drive Dominance

Tron’s dominance is primarily tied to its role in the stablecoin market, where it powers a significant share of USDT transfers. Tron has set itself as the backbone of its settlement, as Tether is the most used stablecoin in the world.


Such dependence on the activity of stablecoins gives Tron a constant fee for transactions. Tron has a very high throughput as opposed to other chains, where the usage rate only rises during the speculative market runs. It also has a presence in the stablecoin settlements that are very strong to make a presence that its competitors can hardly confront.


Consistent Growth Supports TRX Stability

The revenue stream has given Tron a solid foundation to support its valuation. The inflows of stablecoins and on-chain activity are growing, adding strength to the network’s financial aspect.


TRX, the network’s token, has been trading near its local highs without extreme drops. This makes it unique compared to most altcoins, which tend to have high volatility. The stable demand and the high revenue still boost investor confidence.


The fact that Tron earns more than one million dollars in a single day highlights the company’s strength in the market. By dominating stablecoin settlements and consistently outperforming Ethereum and Solana in revenue, Tron has secured its position as one of the most profitable networks in the crypto industry.


The post Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana appeared first on 36Crypto.

