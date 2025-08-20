Tron Short-Term Gains Exceed 30%: Rising Profits Could Spark a Market Rally

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/20 11:41
Tron
TRX$0.3495+0.63%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02699-1.53%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.020605-17.59%

Tron (TRX) short-term holders (STHs) are witnessing good returns, with some groups now sitting on profits exceeding 30% in just three months.

Recent analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burak Kesmeci shows that one-week holders of the token are currently up 3.8%, while one-month holders have gained 10.3%. However, three-month TRX holders are enjoying the biggest profit margin, with their investment up by 31.2%.

Earlier Profit-Taking Wave Paved the Way

According to Kesmeci, this increase in profitability has lifted sentiment among traders and fueled talk of a potential rally if momentum continues.

He posited that Tron’s profitability will boost confidence among existing holders, which would in turn help bring in new capital to the ecosystem.

In his opinion, as long as STHs stay in the green, it builds a strong foundation for a likely TRX rally in the foreseeable future.

The upbeat mood comes after a heavy round of profit-taking by long-term TRX investors earlier this month. On August 6, CryptoPotato reported that wallets holding Tron’s native token for three to five years drove a $1.4 billion realized profit spree, the second-largest single-day profit event for TRX this year.

While that wave of selling reflected veteran holders cashing out into strength, it did little to dampen Tron’s wider momentum. The network continues to stand out in the stablecoin sector, hosting more than $82 billion worth of Tether (USDT), per DefiLlama, and processing roughly 60% of all global USDT transfers.

This activity has cemented Tron’s position as a preferred network for institutions and emerging markets. The blockchain also enjoyed a burst of online attention last week, ranking among the most-discussed cryptocurrencies on social media.

Adding to the story, corporate adoption has begun to surface. Leisure goods firm SRM Entertainment not only integrated TRX into its treasury holdings but also rebranded itself as “Tron Inc.,” highlighting the token’s growing presence outside pure crypto circles.

TRX Price Performance

TRX is currently trading at $0.3494, slightly edging up by 0.8% over the past seven days. This contrasts sharply with the broader crypto market, which has slipped 4.2% in the last week, and with rival smart contract platform tokens, which, according to CoinGecko, are down about 2% in the same period.

The cryptocurrency’s price has fluctuated between $0.345 and $0.3525 in the last 24 hours, showing a measure of resilience in a broadly weaker market. Additionally, over the past 30 days, it has gained 9.3%, while its year-on-year performance has seen it go up by just under 158%.

Even so, TRX remains 19.1% below its December 2024 peak of $0.4313, leaving headroom for further gains if fresh buying pressure emerges.

The post Tron Short-Term Gains Exceed 30%: Rising Profits Could Spark a Market Rally appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01839-0.21%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+19.94%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000084+16.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01164-3.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+0.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation