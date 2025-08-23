TRON Spot Market Signals Relief – Seller Dominance Weakens After Cycle High

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 03:08
Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and helping to shape the future of this revolutionary technology.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tron-trx/tron-spot-market-signals-relief-seller-dominance-weakens-after-cycle-high/

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here's What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum's EIP-7702

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

The post Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A single phishing attack drained nearly $1 million worth of tokens from a crypto investor who unknowingly signed a batch of malicious transactions disguised as Uniswap swaps, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. In an Aug. 22 post on X, Yu Xiang, founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, noted that the incident involved five tokens siphoned through a transaction exploiting Ethereum’s new EIP-7702 mechanism. He explained: “From the perspective of a phished user, it goes like this: the user opens a phishing website, a wallet signature prompt pops up, the user clicks confirm, and with just that one action, all valuable assets in the wallet address vanish in a snap.” EIP-7702 was introduced in the Pectra upgrade to streamline the Ethereum user experience. The feature allows a wallet to act like a temporary smart contract, making it possible to batch multiple transactions, enable gas sponsorship, or set spending limits in one step. In principle, the delegation is revocable and network-specific. However, attackers have found ways to weaponize the feature in practice. Crypto market maker Wintermute has warned that the standard’s implementation is being exploited at scale. Its June analysis showed that more than 90% of EIP-7702 delegations were linked to malicious contracts. The firm pointed out that many of these contracts are simple copy-paste scripts that scan for vulnerable wallets and drain their holdings automatically. Considering this, Scam Sniffer and Xiang urged crypto users to take extra care before signing wallet requests. They recommended verifying domain names, avoiding rushed confirmations, and rejecting signatures that seem unclear or overly broad. They also stated that some of the red flags that could arise include requests for unlimited token approvals, contract upgrades under EIP-7702, or transaction simulations that do not match expectations. Mentioned in this article Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/crypto-investor-loses-1m-in-uniswap-scam-exploiting-ethereums-eip-7702/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:48
