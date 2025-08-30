Tron (TRX) Community Approves Historic 60% Fee Reduction

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 14:04
Altcoins

The Tron (TRX) ecosystem is about to see its biggest fee cut since the network’s launch in 2017.

On August 26, the Super Representative community voted to slash transaction costs by 60%, with the change officially taking effect this Friday at 20:00 (GMT+8).

Why the Fee Cut Was Needed

The decision follows growing concerns that rising fees had become a drag on user activity, especially as TRX’s value has doubled since early 2024. Stablecoin transfers, particularly Tether’s USDT, make up a huge share of Tron’s daily traffic, and elevated costs were threatening its dominance in that market.

Tron founder Justin Sun described the adjustment as a “reset” that will help restore the network’s edge. He admitted that the cut could reduce short-term revenue for validators and the foundation, but stressed that in the long run it would attract more users, more stablecoin volume, and a stronger ecosystem.

What This Means for TRX Price

For traders, the change raises the question of how TRX’s price may react. Lower fees often encourage higher transaction volumes, which in turn generate stronger network activity metrics — a factor closely watched by investors.

If adoption accelerates, the narrative of Tron as the leading stablecoin settlement layer could strengthen, potentially driving TRX to retest resistance around $0.37 and even eye the $0.40–$0.42 zone.

On the other hand, skeptics warn that reduced fee revenue could briefly weigh on the network’s fundamentals, at least until transaction volumes pick up. If demand growth lags, TRX could revisit support near $0.32–$0.33, levels it recently defended during a broader market pullback.

Long-Term Outlook

Still, with TRX up more than 100% year-to-date and consistently ranking among the most used blockchains for daily transfers, the latest reforms may provide the catalyst it needs to sustain momentum. The quarterly fee reviews promised by the Super Representatives could also reassure investors that the network will remain flexible in adapting to market shifts.

If the new structure succeeds in drawing fresh stablecoin flows, analysts believe Tron could be positioned for another leg higher, especially as institutions and exchanges continue to prioritize low-cost, high-speed infrastructure for settlement.

Source: https://coindoo.com/tron-trx-community-approves-historic-60-fee-reduction/

