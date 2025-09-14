Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:34
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05426+1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09828+2.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006008-2.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018543+10.10%
Tron
TRX$0.3481-0.99%
  • Tron’s market dominance
  • Massive revenue stream

In terms of revenue, Tron has surpassed almost all other blockchains, generating an incredible $1.142 million in a single day. To put this in perspective, Ethereum made $174,677, while Solana, which came in second, only made $175,708. Tron’s revenue over the past 30 days has been $49.2 million more than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and 10 times Solana’s $4.61 million. Dominance is not a coincidence.

Tron’s market dominance

A significant amount of stablecoin supply is hosted on Tron, which has emerged as the foundation of the USDT (Tether) ecosystem. Large volumes of transactions are driven by this one factor throughout the Tron network, which directly results in high fees and steady income. Because stablecoin transfers keep Tron’s transaction throughput consistently high, it differs from most other chains in that activity only spikes during speculative rallies.

Source: DefiLIama

Tron is not only surviving the current crypto cycle but flourishing, as evidenced by its on-chain traction. While Solana’s speed draws developers and Ethereum remains the leader in smart contract innovation, Tron has established a distinct market niche by controlling stablecoin settlements. This dominance builds a strong moat against rivals and guarantees steady inflows. In terms of price, TRX has fared better than the larger altcoin market.

Massive revenue stream

The asset exhibits consistent strength while trading close to local highs, avoiding the sharp volatility observed in other tokens. Tron’s valuation is supported by a favorable environment created by network adoption, consistent USDT inflows and high on-chain revenue. Ultimately, Tron has shown that usefulness and steady income are more important than marketing.

Tron is in a strong position to continue being one of the most lucrative and significant networks in the market as USDT solidifies its position as the most popular stablecoin in the world.

Source: https://u.today/tron-trx-destroyed-rest-of-crypto-market-with-massive-24-hour-revenue

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, the crypto assets managed by BitGo, a US cryptocurrency custody company, jumped from US$60 billion to US$100 billion in the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0874-0.68%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 22:11
Partager
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001762-1.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01658+14.03%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Partager
Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns. A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology. A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger [...]]]>
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0725+0.46%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1939-4.05%
VinuChain
VC$0.0028-1.75%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: BitGo’s custodial crypto assets exceed $100 billion

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

Winklevoss Twins Predict Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Arctic Pablo Coin’s FINAL400 Bonus Turns Presale into Millions | Dogecoin Utility Grows, Pepe Stays Viral Among Top Cryptos to Buy Now