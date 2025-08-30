Tron’s 60% Network Fee Cut to Keep it Affordable & Competitive

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 01:56
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00208333-2.52%
SUN
SUN$0.022685-1.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-2.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1206-4.05%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006226-0.82%
  • Tron Super Representatives approved a 60% fee cut, the largest in the network’s history.
  • The change takes effect Aug. 29, with quarterly reviews to follow.
  • Community reactions are split between concerns over competitiveness and optimism for growth.

Tron will cut network fees by 60% starting today, August 29, following approval by its Super Representative community. The reduction, which will take effect at 8 PM (GMT+8), is aimed at making the blockchain more affordable and competitive.

Sun: Short-Term Costs, Long-Term Gains

Tron founder Justin Sun, in a post on X, noted the decision, saying that the proposal had already passed community approval. He said the reduction would immediately lower costs for users, but profitability would be hit in the short term since fees are directly tied to network income.

Related: Justin Sun Says Tron Super Representatives Will Adjust Fees as TRX Price Surge Lifts Costs

“In the long run, profitability will improve as more users and more transactions take place on the Tron network,” Sun said. 

He added that Super Representatives will review fee levels every quarter to balance network growth with revenue stability. Notably, reviews will factor in TRX price, network activity, and transaction growth rates.

The move sparked discussion among community members. Some members, like Vadim, argued that even with a 60% cut, Tron remains far more expensive than competitors such as Polygon PoS for stablecoin transfers. 

He suggested that casual users, unlike experienced traders, may find Tron’s energy rental system confusing and difficult to adopt, which could limit its appeal to the broader market.

Meanwhile, others defended Tron’s existing fee mechanisms, particularly its energy rental system, which allows users to avoid transaction costs.

Community member Dendorion emphasized that Tron’s energy rental system allows users to avoid most transaction costs. He explained that fees can be reduced even further through energy rentals, while those offering the service have consistently earned passive income of about 10 to 20% over the years with relatively low risk.

He also suggested that Tron should consider adopting a fully dynamic fee system that adjusts automatically to TRX’s price, instead of relying on quarterly reviews.

Related: Justin Sun Teases Another Market-Moving Announcement for TRON

Adding another dimension to the discussion, supporters such as Supra Cat viewed the 60% fee cut as a bold step that strengthens Tron’s long-term growth prospects and delivers clear benefits for users. 
Wise Crypto shared a similar outlook, describing the move as ecosystem-changing and pointing to the quarterly review process as a sign of flexibility and forward planning.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/tron-approves-60-network-fee-cut-short-term-hit-long-term-growth-play/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.42432-2.39%
Partager
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000157-35.39%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.014+55.55%
Xai
XAI$0.04675-5.15%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0016--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

BullZilla Presale Countdown Ends – Best Crypto Presale to Buy Today Before It Surges With Dogecoin and Popcat

Trump’s 50% India Tariffs on Russian Oil Spark Crypto Dip