Trump Addresses United Nations on American Strategies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 12:03
Key Points:
  • Donald Trump delivers first UNGA speech post-2024 re-election.
  • Emphasizes “America First” strategy at 80th UNGA session.
  • No direct financial impact or crypto market changes due to speech.

President Donald J. Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 7:20 p.m. Eastern on September 23, marking his first UN speech since re-election.

Trump’s speech, amid a global audience, underscores geopolitical priorities but has no anticipated direct impact on major cryptocurrencies or related financial markets.

Trump’s UN Address Lacks Crypto Market Influence

President Donald Trump delivered his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking his first UN appearance since re-election in 2024. The speech adhered closely to his previous policies that seek to uphold national sovereignty and security.

Experts note no immediate financial implications or announcements affecting cryptocurrency markets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The address refrained from mentioning regulatory changes that might influence digital assets. As one observer put it, “The success of our nation depends on diligent efforts to protect our sovereignty on the world stage.”

Reactions from global leaders were limited, as few official responses emerged immediately following the speech. No major statements or policy adaptations were revealed by key figures in response to Trump’s address.

Ethereum Trading at $4,135 Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Did you know? Major political addresses are closely watched but rarely shift digital assets unless accompanied by substantial regulatory announcements.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,135.25 with a market cap of $499.14 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.59 billion. The asset has experienced a -3.83% price change in the last 24 hours, with significant trends over the last three months.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research analysts suggest that pending regulatory decisions could have unforeseen impacts on cryptocurrency markets, structurally paralleling historical trends.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/trump-united-nations-strategies/

