Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Legal Protections For 600,000 Venezuelans

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:33
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.336-2.71%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4224-5.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019213+2.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-6.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00818+14.88%

Topline

A panel of three federal judges blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans on Friday, upholding a lower court ruling that maintained the legal protections while the case plays out in court.

The court issued its decision against the Trump administration Friday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in an opinion that the plaintiffs, the National Temporary Protected Status Alliance, would likely succeed in arguing the Department of Homeland Security could not remove a protected status extension because it violates a congressional statute.

The panel’s decision postpones the effective dates of TPS terminations directed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/29/appeals-court-blocks-trump-from-ending-temporary-protections-for-600000-venezuelan-immigrants-for-now/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1309+11.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+9.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019227+2.30%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1845-1.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?