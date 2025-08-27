Trump administration pulls $175 million from California rail

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:38
DAOBASE
BEE$0,009622+6,10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,51+5,20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,015073+0,70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019071+2,06%
Loomlay
LAY$0,02665+19,77%

NASA administrator Sean Duffy visits the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Control Building at the Kennedy Space Center for Space Launch Complex 39A before the NASA and SpaceX Launch Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station on July 31, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pulled $175 million from California’s high-speed rail project on Tuesday, just a month after canceling $4 billion in federal grants.

Duffy cited four projects related to the broader California high-speed rail initiative that would lose funding, including track extensions, grade separations, design work and the construction of a rail station in Madera. Duffy said the full project has thus far incurred $15 billion in costs, calling it a “boondoggle.”

“In twenty years, California has not been able to lay a single track of high-speed rail,” Duffy said in a statement. “The waste ends here. As of today, the American people are done investing in California’s failed experiment. Instead, my Department will focus on making travel great again by investing in well-managed projects that can make projects like high-speed rail a reality.” 

The California High-Speed Rail Authority did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Duffy also directed the Federal Railroad Administration on Tuesday to review all obligated grants for the project.

In July, the administration canceled all of the railroad group’s federal funding following an FRA report that found “serious concerns” with the project’s viability, including an alleged inability to complete the project by its deadline and claims of breached terms of its contract.

California filed to sue the Department of Transportation in July for its “illegal” action. In an op-ed in The Sacramento Bee, Duffy replied by writing that California Gov. Gavin Newsom “has no clue what functional government looks like.”

The project was originally envisioned after a state ballot measure passed in 2008 with the goal of connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, but it was later cut down to serve a shorter 170-mile stretch between Merced and Bakersfield.

According to the FRA, the current iteration of the plan was projected to cost around $22 billion with an estimated end date of 2033.

The railroad system previously told CNBC that most of its funding is provided by the state, not the government.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/26/trump-duffy-california-rail.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.557,08+1,28%
TONCOIN
TON$3,174+2,12%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0,0114-8,80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,493+4,61%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03637+1,25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49,7+15,50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005032-1,50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,144851+8,17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes