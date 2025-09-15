Trump ally Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and the crypto community lost its most powerful "sales king"

Par : PANews
2025/09/15 09:30
DAR Open Network
D$0.03778-5.57%
Threshold
T$0.01671-0.35%
Union
U$0.016423+27.23%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004132+2.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.815-1.18%

Author: Cole

On September 10, 2025, in a sunny courtyard at Utah Valley University, Charlie Kirk was doing what he did best: debating. Suddenly, a gunshot pierced the din. A bullet, striking from a distance, struck him squarely in the neck. Kirk collapsed instantly. The 31-year-old conservative media mogul and close ally of Donald Trump had been assassinated on the battlefield he knew best.

This incident shocked the United States, but within the world of cryptocurrency, it triggered a more complex and profound earthquake. To many outside the community, Kirk was a polarizing figure. However, for the growing cryptocurrency community, his role was much more than that. He was an invaluable ally, a powerful amplifier, and a key figure in propelling Bitcoin and the concept of decentralization from a niche hobby in the tech world to the heart of American politics.

Kirk's death is more than the fall of a politician; it's the birth of a crypto "martyr." To understand how he could exert such enormous influence in a field seemingly unrelated to him, we need to trace his rise—a story of rebellion, network building, and ideological convergence. At its core, this story bears striking resemblance to the spiritual core of cryptocurrency: a radical distrust of the existing system and a relentless pursuit of individual sovereignty and freedom.

01From dropout to rising political star

Charlie Kirk's legend began with a classic cryptocurrency decision: abandoning the traditional path for an unproven one. In 2012, at the age of 18, Kirk turned down his college acceptance letter and, at the encouragement of Tea Party member Bill Montgomery, co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Like many startups, TPUSA had a rocky start until a $10,000 check from conservative donor Foster Friess became the organization's seed round.

Kirk's experience is full of elements that are admired in the crypto world: a young founder, a disdain for traditional institutions, and the ability to attract early supporters through a clear "white paper" (the mission of TPUSA). Instead of entering the "ivory tower" of the establishment, he chose to build his own "application" directly on the "public chain" of thought.

Over the next decade, he built TPUSA into a vast, efficient, and highly networked political and media machine. By the time of his death, TPUSA claimed influence on more than 3,500 campuses nationwide and annual revenue exceeding $92.4 million.

He built a multi-layered ecosystem, including Turning Point Action, a US-based organization focused on political mobilization. Through his podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, which garners hundreds of thousands of views daily, he established a direct communication channel that bypassed the centralized filters of mainstream media. This model of bypassing traditional authority and engaging directly with the community is a core principle of blockchain technology, and it also laid the groundwork for his future connections with the equally subversive crypto community.

02When conservatism meets cryptocurrency

Charlie Kirk's connection to cryptocurrency wasn't a chance political speculation, but rather a profound ideological resonance. He discovered that the core values he had championed for years—individual freedom, anti-establishment sentiment, and wariness of centralized power—aligned almost perfectly with the ethos of the cryptocurrency community. He became a cultural bridge connecting these two forces.

Common enemy: centralized hegemony

Kirk's entire political career has been built on a critique of centralized institutions, whether they be the federal government, the mainstream media, academia, or large tech companies. This worldview aligns perfectly with the birthplace of cryptocurrency. The emergence of Bitcoin itself was a response to the failures of centralized financial institutions during the 2008 financial crisis. For Kirk and cryptocurrency believers, they face the same "enemy": a centralized system controlled by a small elite, opaque, and prone to abuse.

Fear of financial censorship

One of the core fears of the crypto community is financial censorship and platform bans. This is precisely the threat Kirk foresaw. As early as 2018, he warned: "If all payment processors decided to unite and shut down their services in a single day, our way of life would completely collapse and chaos would ensue."

These remarks could almost be considered the ultimate commentary on the value of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. They accurately point out the fragility of relying on centralized financial intermediaries. When platforms like PayPal and Stripe can freeze accounts based on political affiliation, a censorship-resistant, peer-to-peer value transfer system becomes crucial. Kirk's remarks make him the most direct political spokesperson for cryptocurrency's "use case."

“Sound Money” and the US Dollar Crisis

Kirk's public support for cryptocurrencies was most clearly on display during his appearance on the popular podcast "The Iced Coffee Hour," where he offered his take on Bitcoin and delved into the national debt problem and the dollar crisis.

He positions Bitcoin as a hedge against uncontrolled government money printing and the declining purchasing power of the US dollar. This view aligns perfectly with Bitcoin's narrative as "digital gold"—a store of value resistant to inflation due to its fixed supply of 21 million coins. He embraces the principles of "sound money," a cornerstone of beliefs shared by both Austrian economists and Bitcoin maximalists.

The war on CBDCs

If Bitcoin is a symbol of freedom, then central bank digital currencies, in the eyes of Kirk and many cryptocurrency supporters, are the embodiment of digital shackles. The conservative movement, particularly under Trump, has made opposition to CBDCs a core agenda. They argue that CBDCs would grant governments unprecedented surveillance and control capabilities, allowing them to track and even restrict every consumer purchase.

While Kirk didn't leave behind extensive direct writing on CBDCs, his consistent opposition to excessive government intervention made him a natural leader of the anti-CBDC camp. He was able to translate the technical risks of CBDCs into the cultural war language of freedom and control accessible to ordinary people. By melding these issues, Kirk successfully elevated cryptocurrency from a simple financial asset into a crucial weapon in the conservative culture war.

03From Evangelist to Crypto Legislative Promoter

At the height of Kirk's political influence, Washington's attitude toward cryptocurrency was undergoing a fundamental shift. Bitcoin, once dismissed as a "scam," was becoming a serious political issue under the Trump administration. Trump himself pledged to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world," and Kirk was key in translating this high-level vision into grassroots support.

In July 2025, Congress declared a historic "Crypto Week," aiming to pass a series of landmark bills to provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets. These bills include:

The GENIUS Act provides a legal framework for stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, aiming to enhance their transparency and reliability.

The CLARITY Act and the FIT21 Act aim to clearly define whether digital assets are “securities” under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or “commodities” under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This distinction is crucial for the compliance operations of the entire industry.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act: aims to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing CBDC at the legislative level in response to people's concerns about financial privacy and government surveillance.

The passage of these bills marks the cryptocurrency industry's final exit from the legal "gray area." For institutional investors, this means reduced legal risks and a clearer path to compliance. For ordinary users, this means enhanced consumer protection.

In this process, Kirk's role is not that of a legislator, but rather that of a "battlefield commander." He has used his massive media platform and appeal to young voters to create strong public support and political pressure for these pro-cryptocurrency policy agendas.

As Vice President J.D. Vance said at a Bitcoin conference, the active participation of the cryptocurrency community has "changed the trajectory of our country." Kirk was the core engine of this political mobilization. He translated the complex legislative debates in Washington into slogans that the MAGA base could understand and support, effectively tying cryptocurrency freedom to core conservative values.

04The Last Broadcast and the Unfinished Legacy

Kirk's life ended in a debate about a core contradiction in American society. Before he was shot, he was discussing mass shootings and gun violence with a student. His last words were, "Does it count as gang violence or not?" This dramatic ending forever cemented his death at the forefront of America's culture wars.

His assassination left a massive power vacuum within the pro-cryptocurrency conservative movement. He wasn't just a voice; he was a man of action with a vast organizational and media network. No single figure possessed his combination of youthful image, powerful media influence, mature organizational infrastructure, and direct access to the heart of power (Trump).

For the cryptocurrency industry, Kirk's departure represents the loss of one of its most effective translators. He was able to convey the complex concept of decentralization to millions of ordinary people who might otherwise have known nothing about cryptocurrency in simple, powerful, and passionate language. He elevated the act of holding Bitcoin from an investment choice to a political statement and cultural identity.

Charlie Kirk's life was rife with contradictions and controversy. Yet, it's undeniable that this college dropout, who never wrote a line of code or founded a crypto project, became one of the most unexpected and powerful forces propelling cryptocurrency into mainstream American politics. His story is one of how an outsider, through building his own network and upholding his convictions, ultimately shook up traditional power structures. This, in itself, is a profound expression of the crypto spirit.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets secured the USDH ticker after Ethena’s withdrawal and validator backing, setting the stage for a phased rollout.
Stage
STAGE$0.0000416+1.96%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:32
Partager
Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets won USDH issuance with about 70% validator support. The USDH introduction will happen in staggered phases for market stability. Continue Reading:Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies The post Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:08
Partager
Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

BitcoinWorld Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with an exciting development: the total supply of Ethereum-based stablecoins has soared past an astonishing $168 billion, marking an unprecedented all-time high. This significant milestone, highlighted by data from Token Terminal, is not just a number; it is a powerful indicator of the growing maturity, utility, and confidence within the digital asset ecosystem. It signals a pivotal moment for stablecoins and their foundational role in the broader crypto economy. What Drives This Remarkable Growth in Ethereum-based Stablecoins? To truly appreciate this surge, it helps to understand what Ethereum-based stablecoins are. Essentially, these are digital currencies built on the Ethereum blockchain that maintain a stable value, usually pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether, stablecoins offer a reliable store of value and a medium of exchange. Several factors contribute to their remarkable ascent: Market Stability: In an often-volatile crypto market, stablecoins provide a crucial haven. Traders use them to lock in profits or avoid downturns without converting back to traditional fiat currency. DeFi Dominance: Ethereum hosts the largest and most vibrant Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Ethereum-based stablecoins are the lifeblood of DeFi, serving as collateral for lending, borrowing, and liquidity provision on decentralized exchanges. Global Utility: They facilitate fast, low-cost international remittances and payments, bypassing traditional banking hurdles. This utility is particularly attractive for users seeking efficient cross-border transactions. The $168 billion figure underscores their widespread adoption and essential function across various crypto applications. It confirms their status as a cornerstone of the digital financial world. The Impact of Surging Ethereum-based Stablecoins on DeFi and Beyond The immense growth of Ethereum-based stablecoins carries profound implications for both the DeFi sector and the wider financial landscape. Their increased supply provides deeper liquidity, which is vital for the smooth functioning of decentralized applications. Consider the benefits: Enhanced Liquidity: A larger supply means more capital is available for trading, lending, and other financial activities within DeFi protocols. This leads to better price execution and reduced slippage for users. Increased Accessibility: Stablecoins lower the barrier to entry for individuals worldwide to participate in financial services, regardless of their geographical location or access to traditional banking. Innovation Catalyst: The reliability of stablecoins fosters innovation, enabling developers to build more complex and robust financial products and services on Ethereum. However, this growth also brings challenges. Regulatory bodies globally are increasing their scrutiny of stablecoins, focusing on issues like transparency, reserves, and consumer protection. Centralization concerns also persist for some stablecoin issuers, prompting ongoing discussions about decentralization and auditability. Future Outlook: What’s Next for Ethereum-based Stablecoins? As Ethereum-based stablecoins continue their upward trajectory, what can we expect for their future? The ongoing development of Ethereum 2.0 (now the Merge and subsequent upgrades) promises enhanced scalability and lower transaction costs, which will undoubtedly make stablecoin usage even more efficient and appealing. Moreover, the integration of stablecoins into mainstream finance is likely to accelerate. We are already seeing major financial institutions exploring their use for various applications, from wholesale payments to tokenized assets. The journey toward regulatory clarity will be crucial in shaping this integration. For users and investors, understanding the different types of Ethereum-based stablecoins—such as collateralized fiat-backed (USDT, USDC) and algorithmic (DAI)—is key. Each type presents unique risk profiles and opportunities. This knowledge empowers you to make informed decisions and leverage these digital assets effectively. Conclusion The record-breaking $168 billion supply of Ethereum-based stablecoins is a clear testament to their enduring value and indispensable role in the evolving digital economy. This milestone signifies not just financial growth, but also increasing trust and utility in decentralized finance. As the crypto landscape continues to mature, stablecoins on Ethereum will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, driving innovation and providing essential stability for millions worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly are Ethereum-based stablecoins? A1: Ethereum-based stablecoins are cryptocurrencies built on the Ethereum blockchain that are designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar. They achieve this stability through various mechanisms, such as holding reserves or algorithmic controls. Q2: Why is the $168 billion all-time high for Ethereum-based stablecoins significant? A2: This milestone indicates massive growth and widespread adoption. It highlights increasing confidence in stablecoins as a reliable store of value and medium of exchange, and their crucial role in powering the DeFi ecosystem and facilitating global transactions. Q3: What are the primary uses of stablecoins on Ethereum? A3: Stablecoins are primarily used for trading, lending, borrowing, and providing liquidity within DeFi protocols. They also serve as a safe haven during market volatility and enable efficient cross-border payments and remittances. Q4: Are there any risks associated with using Ethereum-based stablecoins? A4: Yes, risks can include regulatory uncertainty, the potential for de-pegging (losing their stable value), and centralization concerns depending on the stablecoin issuer’s reserve management and transparency. It is important to research individual stablecoins. Q5: How do stablecoins contribute to the DeFi ecosystem? A5: Stablecoins are fundamental to DeFi, providing the necessary liquidity for decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, and other financial applications. They enable users to earn yield, borrow funds, and participate in a wide array of financial activities without price volatility. Q6: What does the future hold for Ethereum-based stablecoins? A6: The future looks promising, with continued growth expected due to Ethereum’s ongoing upgrades improving scalability and efficiency. Increased institutional adoption and evolving regulatory frameworks will also play a significant role in shaping their trajectory and integration into mainstream finance. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015397+3.85%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729-0.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000554+1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout

Gumi’s Cryto Profit Surges Despite Game Sales Slump