Trump: American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC

American Bitcoin debuted on Nasdaq with the ticker ABTC on September 3, 2025, following a share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The new vehicle, which integrates mining activities and Bitcoin purchases on the market, aims to grow BTC per share and consolidate Bitcoin infrastructure in the United States, operating under the direction of Hut 8, which holds about 80% of the company shares, while American Data Centers controls the remaining 20%. The official announcement is available on PR Newswire and the company filings can be accessed on SEC EDGAR.
According to the data collected by our editorial team and the corporate communications released at the listing, Hut 8’s participation was indicated to be around 80% as of September 3, 2025, and American Data Centers around 20%. Industry analysts note that hybrid vehicles “accumulation + mining” tend to expose shareholders to both Bitcoin price dynamics and mining operational costs, making transparency on production data crucial. We have verified the available information on the official releases and note that further quantitative details will be disclosed in the post-listing filings.
| Debut Date | September 3, 2025 |
| ————————– | —————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————— |
| Ticker | ABTC |
| Exchange | Nasdaq |
| Corporate Operation | Share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining |
| Controlling Shareholder | Hut 8 (approximately 80% of the shares, while the remaining 20% is held by American Data Centers) |
| Operating Model | Self-mining and opportunistic purchases of BTC |
ABTC is born from the merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and is presented as a public vehicle to accumulate Bitcoin, aiming to maximize BTC per share. The company claims to combine in-house production through self-mining with targeted market acquisitions, leveraging operational synergies with Hut 8.
The operational approach is structured on multiple levels and aims to reduce the average acquisition cost of BTC, with a disciplined logic that integrates production capacity and market timing:
This hybrid strategy differentiates ABTC from traditional spot ETFs, potentially increasing the vehicle’s resilience in all market phases. It must be said that its effectiveness will depend on the alignment between energy prices, Bitcoin cycles, and allocation discipline.
The positioning of ABTC is situated between two extremes:
In this scenario, ABTC combines the two dimensions, accepting operational risks to gain an advantage in terms of accumulation cost. That said, transparency regarding production data and market purchases will be crucial to assess its effectiveness over time.
The ABTC listing provides investors with regulated access to Bitcoin, with the security of a corporate structure and public reporting. Possible benefits include:
However, the main risk factors must be considered:
ABTC emphasizes its intention to contribute to the development of Bitcoin infrastructure in the United States by leveraging colocation solutions and advanced ASIC technologies, rather than investing in proprietary data centers. Indeed, this expansion of domestic mining could catalyze further investments in energy, networks, and security, while remaining at the center of the debate on environmental impact and integration with local power grids. Governance, prospective risks, and transparency
The official communications of the vehicle include statements on price risks, the concentration of Bitcoin reserves, and reliance on external partners, also highlighting potential operational inefficiencies. Governance and the frequency of reporting (including data on production, hash rate, and BTC held) will be essential for investors. For further regulatory details, the filing of documents with the SEC is expected.
A listed vehicle that integrates mining activities and market purchases offers diversified exposure to Bitcoin. In this context, the approach should be compared with alternative methods such as dollar cost averaging (DCA) or listed products focused exclusively on price, choosing based on volatility tolerance, cost structure, and investors’ custody preferences.
The debut of ABTC on Nasdaq introduces an innovative model that combines the operational efficiency of mining and the discipline of market purchases, in a regulated environment. However, the real test will be in the production data, the cost per BTC, the transparency of purchases, and the management of risks related to energy costs.