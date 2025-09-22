The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own… The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…