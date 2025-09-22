Trump and Musk shake hands at Charlie Kirk memorial with thousands in attendance

TLDR

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen together at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

Over 63,000 people attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Glendale, Arizona.

Kirk’s death sparked national debate on free speech and conservative activism.

Key political figures, including Trump and Musk, spoke at the emotional event.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen shaking hands during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed earlier this month. The service, which drew tens of thousands of people, took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It featured political figures and prominent figures from Kirk’s inner circle, making it more akin to a political rally than a memorial service.

A High-Profile Memorial for Charlie Kirk

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), has attracted significant attention, especially with the presence of major figures from the Trump administration. The atmosphere inside the stadium was one of both grief and political unity, as attendees, many of whom wore “Make America Great Again” hats, gathered to honor Kirk’s legacy.

Among the notable speakers at the event were President Donald Trump, who was set to address the crowd, alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other political leaders. Kirk’s wife, Erika, was also scheduled to speak. The service began with music performances, including a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace,” before the speeches commenced.

Trump and Musk’s Public Reunion at the Memorial

One of the most talked-about moments during the service was when President Trump and Elon Musk sat next to each other and exchanged a handshake. The two had reportedly had a falling out earlier in the year, and their public reunion marked a significant moment. They sat behind a glass screen, a precautionary measure due to security concerns, as the event was attended by a large number of influential figures and political leaders.

Trump and Musk have both been central figures in the American political landscape in recent years, with Trump leading the country as president and Musk becoming a symbol of technological innovation. Their meeting at Kirk’s memorial highlighted the prominent nature of the event, which, in many ways, celebrated not just the life of Charlie Kirk but the political movement he was associated with.

Kirk’s Legacy and the National Attention

The memorial served not only to mourn Charlie Kirk’s untimely death but also to reflect on his impact. Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA at the age of 18, played a crucial role in promoting conservative values on college campuses across America. His organization, which focuses on youth activism, grew significantly over the years and became a key ally of former President Trump.

Kirk’s sudden death on September 10, following a shooting at a university event in Utah, left many in shock. His contributions to the conservative movement were recognized by various speakers, with White House officials praising his work in mobilizing young conservatives. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth referred to Kirk as a “warrior” who believed in a smaller government and greater faith, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged how Kirk had proven him wrong about the potential impact of conservative student organizations.

Security Measures and the Emotional Atmosphere

Given the high-profile nature of the memorial, strict security measures were in place throughout the event. Both the audience and speakers, including President Trump, were protected behind glass panels. This heightened security underscored the significance of the memorial, as well as the potential risks involved in holding such a large-scale event with controversial political figures in attendance.

Attendees at the service appeared deeply emotional, many raising their hands to the sky or closing their eyes as they mourned Kirk’s loss. The scale of the event demonstrated the strong influence Kirk had, not only in conservative circles but across the political spectrum.

