The post Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions. Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury. No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels. On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation. This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts. Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%. Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency. Donald Trump, President, United States, “To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.” Market Data Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.… The post Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions. Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury. No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels. On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation. This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts. Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%. Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency. Donald Trump, President, United States, “To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.” Market Data Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.…

Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:11
Union
U$0.013259-5.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458+0.05%
Capverse
CAP$0.1509-0.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017987+0.61%
Chainlink
LINK$23.36-0.51%
Key Points:
  • President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions.
  • Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury.
  • No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels.

On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation.

This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts.

Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%.

Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency.

Market Data

Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-gold-card-visa-program/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.62345+9.92%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014007-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08744+1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.008277-10.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5321+1.00%
Pi Network
PI$0.35602+0.73%
VeChain
VET$0.02502-0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Tired Of Altcoin Price Slumps? Crypto Analysts Are Saying The BFX Could Be The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

CFTC Appoints Crypto Leaders to Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee