Trump Appeals Decision to Remove Fed's Cook Ahead of Key Rate Cut

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 01:58
TLDR

  • Donald Trump has filed an appeal to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook before a key interest rate decision.
  • The Trump administration argues that the President’s authority to remove officials “for cause” is discretionary and not subject to judicial review.
  • New documents challenge Trump’s claims of mortgage fraud against Cook, potentially weakening the administration’s case.
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since December 2024, with a 25 basis point reduction likely.
  • Speculation grows over the future of the Federal Reserve leadership, with BlackRock’s Rick Rieder emerging as a potential successor to Jerome Powell.

President Donald Trump has renewed his legal push to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook ahead of an important interest rate decision. Trump’s legal team has filed an appeal against a recent court ruling that blocked his attempt to oust Cook. The case centers on Trump’s decision to remove Cook from her position, which has sparked a significant legal battle over presidential removal powers.

Trump Appeals Court Ruling on Cook’s Removal

On September 9, a district court issued a preliminary injunction halting Trump’s attempt to remove Cook from office. Trump’s administration argues that the President’s power to remove officials “for cause” is a discretionary matter not subject to judicial review. The government claims that removal decisions should be made at the president’s discretion, especially when no specific causes are outlined in statutes.

Trump’s lawyers emphasize that when a statute grants the President the authority to remove an official, the courts should not second-guess such a decision.

The case is seen as a critical test of presidential powers and could have significant implications for the Federal Reserve’s independence.

New documents have surfaced that undermine the Trump administration’s claims against Cook. A loan summary from May 2021 suggests that Cook correctly classified her Atlanta property as a second home, not her primary residence. This contradicts Trump’s allegation that Cook misrepresented her mortgage application, which the administration had cited as a reason for her removal.

The documents provide further support for Cook’s defense, which argues that she was removed without just cause. Cook has claimed that Trump’s decision exceeded his authority and violated her constitutional rights. The new evidence could weaken the government’s case and shift the legal momentum in Cook’s favor.

Fed Rate Cut Expected Amid Legal Dispute

The legal battle surrounding Trump’s attempt to remove Cook comes at a critical time. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its decision on interest rates this week. The Fed is widely anticipated to cut rates for the first time since December 2024, with a 96.4% probability of a 25 basis point reduction.

Economists, including RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas, predict that a 25 basis point cut is highly likely. However, Brusuelas cautioned that economic data does not suggest multiple cuts before the end of the year. This rate cut, while significant, comes amid ongoing uncertainties about the future direction of the economy.

As the Fed approaches this decision, the legal conflict between Trump and Cook adds another layer of complexity. The case raises important questions about the president’s role in shaping the central bank’s leadership. The outcome could have lasting effects on both the Federal Reserve’s independence and the political dynamics surrounding its operations.

The controversy also comes as speculation intensifies over the future of Federal Reserve leadership. With Jerome Powell’s term set to expire in May, candidates are emerging to replace him. BlackRock executive Rick Rieder is reportedly climbing the ranks as a potential contender to serve as the next Fed chair.

The post Trump Appeals Decision to Remove Fed's Cook Ahead of Key Rate Cut appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
