Trump Appeals Tariff Ruling, Cites Economic Threat

2025/09/03 06:54
Key Points:
  • Trump challenges court ruling on tariffs, plans Supreme Court appeal.
  • Ruling affects U.S. trade policies and market conditions.
  • Broader economic repercussions, including possible dollar fluctuations.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to appeal a court ruling blocking his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on September 3, as he calls for an emergency meeting.

The ruling challenges Trump’s tariff strategy, potentially influencing global trade dynamics, with broader market implications if upheld, including possible impacts on U.S. economic stability and international relations.

Trump’s Appeal Tests U.S. Trade Strategies

On September 3, former President Donald Trump stated he would appeal the U.S. court’s decision that halted his administration’s tariff plan, claiming it threatens the U.S. economic stability. Trump’s previous policies involved imposing extensive tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Market analysts highlight concerns that the ruling could influence global trade dynamics and lead to varying economic responses. While Trump emphasized potential negative effects on U.S. policies, his administration stressed a commitment to appealing to the Supreme Court. “If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America,” said Trump, underlining his strong opposition to the ruling as reported.

Reactions have spanned governmental and trade sectors, with U.S. Trade Representative Grier indicating continued negotiations. President Trump’s firm opposition is echoed through statements on social media platforms, underscoring significant political tension.

Trade Tensions Could Affect Bitcoin and Dollar Stability

Did you know? The 2018-2019 U.S.-China trade war led to increased Bitcoin trading volumes as investors sought digital assets as hedges against economic uncertainty.

As of September 2, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $110,498.69, holding a market cap of $2.20 trillion with a 57.98% market dominance, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume reached $76.80 billion, reflecting a 1.29% increase over the same period.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:41 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest the ongoing trade tensions could potentially cause volatility in global markets. Should U.S. dollar fluctuations persist, ripple effects may manifest in the value of dollar-pegged stablecoins, influencing financial systems and digital asset markets worldwide. The ongoing economic pressures might explain why some analysts believe that Bitcoin’s potential could see a rise to $150k. For more insights, check out Bitcoin’s potential rise to 150k.

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

PANews reported on September 3rd that pump.fun announced the launch of "Project Ascend," an update aimed at improving the sustainability of its token and strengthening its engagement with the community. These updates include: 1. a 10x increase in creator earnings through a dynamic fee mechanism; 2. a 10x increase in the processing speed of CTO creator fee applications. pump.fun explained that Dynamic Fees V1 is a new tiered creator fee structure designed specifically for PumpSwap. Creator fees are tiered by market capitalization, meaning higher token market capitalization results in lower creator fees.
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time). The
