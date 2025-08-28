The post Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Set to Go Public in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The Trump family-backed American Bitcoin mining company is poised to go public in September, following a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. Founders Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., along with major investor Hut 8, will hold 98% of the new company. Trading will begin on Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC. The company plans to expand internationally by acquiring crypto assets in Asia. This move highlights the Trump family’s growing footprint in the cryptocurrency space.
