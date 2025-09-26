Trump-Backed WLFI Plunges 58% – Buyback Plan Announced to Halt Freefall

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked DeFi project, is scrambling to stop a market collapse after its token lost over 50% of its value in September. On Friday, the project unveiled a full buyback-and-burn program, directing all treasury liquidity fees to absorb selling pressure. According to a governance post on X, the community approved the plan overwhelmingly, with WLFI pledging full transparency for every burn. The urgency of the move reflects WLFI’s steep losses in recent weeks. WLFI is trading Friday at $0.19, down from its September 1 peak of $0.46, according to CoinMarketCap, a 58% drop in less than a month. Weekly losses stand at 12.85%, with a 15.45% decline for the month. This isn’t the project’s first attempt at intervention. Just days after launch, WLFI burned 47 million tokens on September 3 to counter a 31% sell-off, sending the supply to a verified burn address. For World Liberty Financial, the buyback-and-burn program represents both a damage-control measure and a test of community faith. While tokenomics adjustments can provide short-term relief, the project will need to convince investors that WLFI has staying power beyond interventions. WLFI Launches Buyback-and-Burn Plan, Linking Token Scarcity to Platform Growth According to the governance proposal, WLFI will use fees generated from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to repurchase tokens from the open market. Once bought back, the tokens will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.WLFI Proposal Source: WLFI The project stressed that this system ties supply reduction directly to platform growth. As trading activity rises, more liquidity fees are generated, fueling larger buybacks and burns. This seeks to create a feedback loop where adoption drives scarcity, and scarcity strengthens token value. Importantly, the plan applies only to WLFI’s protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Community and third-party liquidity pools remain unaffected, ensuring the mechanism doesn’t interfere with external ecosystem contributions. In its proposal, the WLFI team argued that the strategy aligns long-term holders with the project’s future by systematically reducing supply and discouraging short-term speculation. Each burn increases the relative stake of committed investors, reinforcing confidence in WLFI’s tokenomics. To bolster credibility, WLFI has pledged full transparency: every buyback and burn will be verifiable on-chain and reported to the community in real time. WLFI Joins Hyperliquid, Jupiter, and Sky as Buyback Craze Spills Into Wall Street WLFI’s decision to adopt a full buyback-and-burn strategy places it among the most ambitious tokenomic models in crypto. While partly a response to its sharp September price decline, the move also reflects a trend of DeFi protocols leveraging revenue streams to cut supply, align incentives, and strengthen token value. Hyperliquid illustrates the model at scale. Nearly all of its platform fees are funneled into automated $HYPE buybacks via its Assistance Fund, creating sustained demand. By mid-2025, more than 20 million tokens had been repurchased, with nearly 30 million held by Q3, worth over $1.5 billion. This consistency both increased scarcity and cemented Hyperliquid’s dominance in decentralized derivatives. Other protocols have adopted variations. Jupiter directs half its fees into $JUP repurchases, locking tokens for three years. Raydium earmarks 12% of fees for $RAY buybacks, already removing 71 million tokens, roughly a quarter of the circulating supply. Burn-based models push further, as seen with Sky, which has spent $75 million since February 2025 to permanently erase $SKY tokens, boosting scarcity and governance influence. But the buyback phenomenon isn’t limited to DeFi. Increasingly, listed companies with crypto treasuries are adopting aggressive repurchase programs, sometimes to offset losses as their digital assets decline. According to a report, at least seven firms, ranging from gaming to biotech, have turned to buybacks, often funded by debt, to prop up falling stock prices. One of the latest is Thumzup Media, a digital advertising company with a growing Web3 footprint. On Thursday, it launched a $10 million share repurchase plan, extending its capital return strategy through 2026, after completing a $1 million program that saw 212,432 shares bought at an average of $4.71. DeFi Development Corp, the first public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, also recently expanded its buyback program to $100 million, up from $1 million, making it one of the largest stock repurchase initiatives in the digital asset sector. Together, these cases show how buybacks, whether in tokenomics or equities, are emerging as a key mechanism for stabilizing value and signaling confidence, even as motivations and execution vary widelyWorld Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked DeFi project, is scrambling to stop a market collapse after its token lost over 50% of its value in September. On Friday, the project unveiled a full buyback-and-burn program, directing all treasury liquidity fees to absorb selling pressure. According to a governance post on X, the community approved the plan overwhelmingly, with WLFI pledging full transparency for every burn. The urgency of the move reflects WLFI’s steep losses in recent weeks. WLFI is trading Friday at $0.19, down from its September 1 peak of $0.46, according to CoinMarketCap, a 58% drop in less than a month. Weekly losses stand at 12.85%, with a 15.45% decline for the month. This isn’t the project’s first attempt at intervention. Just days after launch, WLFI burned 47 million tokens on September 3 to counter a 31% sell-off, sending the supply to a verified burn address. For World Liberty Financial, the buyback-and-burn program represents both a damage-control measure and a test of community faith. While tokenomics adjustments can provide short-term relief, the project will need to convince investors that WLFI has staying power beyond interventions. WLFI Launches Buyback-and-Burn Plan, Linking Token Scarcity to Platform Growth According to the governance proposal, WLFI will use fees generated from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to repurchase tokens from the open market. Once bought back, the tokens will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.WLFI Proposal Source: WLFI The project stressed that this system ties supply reduction directly to platform growth. As trading activity rises, more liquidity fees are generated, fueling larger buybacks and burns. This seeks to create a feedback loop where adoption drives scarcity, and scarcity strengthens token value. Importantly, the plan applies only to WLFI’s protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Community and third-party liquidity pools remain unaffected, ensuring the mechanism doesn’t interfere with external ecosystem contributions. In its proposal, the WLFI team argued that the strategy aligns long-term holders with the project’s future by systematically reducing supply and discouraging short-term speculation. Each burn increases the relative stake of committed investors, reinforcing confidence in WLFI’s tokenomics. To bolster credibility, WLFI has pledged full transparency: every buyback and burn will be verifiable on-chain and reported to the community in real time. WLFI Joins Hyperliquid, Jupiter, and Sky as Buyback Craze Spills Into Wall Street WLFI’s decision to adopt a full buyback-and-burn strategy places it among the most ambitious tokenomic models in crypto. While partly a response to its sharp September price decline, the move also reflects a trend of DeFi protocols leveraging revenue streams to cut supply, align incentives, and strengthen token value. Hyperliquid illustrates the model at scale. Nearly all of its platform fees are funneled into automated $HYPE buybacks via its Assistance Fund, creating sustained demand. By mid-2025, more than 20 million tokens had been repurchased, with nearly 30 million held by Q3, worth over $1.5 billion. This consistency both increased scarcity and cemented Hyperliquid’s dominance in decentralized derivatives. Other protocols have adopted variations. Jupiter directs half its fees into $JUP repurchases, locking tokens for three years. Raydium earmarks 12% of fees for $RAY buybacks, already removing 71 million tokens, roughly a quarter of the circulating supply. Burn-based models push further, as seen with Sky, which has spent $75 million since February 2025 to permanently erase $SKY tokens, boosting scarcity and governance influence. But the buyback phenomenon isn’t limited to DeFi. Increasingly, listed companies with crypto treasuries are adopting aggressive repurchase programs, sometimes to offset losses as their digital assets decline. According to a report, at least seven firms, ranging from gaming to biotech, have turned to buybacks, often funded by debt, to prop up falling stock prices. One of the latest is Thumzup Media, a digital advertising company with a growing Web3 footprint. On Thursday, it launched a $10 million share repurchase plan, extending its capital return strategy through 2026, after completing a $1 million program that saw 212,432 shares bought at an average of $4.71. DeFi Development Corp, the first public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, also recently expanded its buyback program to $100 million, up from $1 million, making it one of the largest stock repurchase initiatives in the digital asset sector. Together, these cases show how buybacks, whether in tokenomics or equities, are emerging as a key mechanism for stabilizing value and signaling confidence, even as motivations and execution vary widely

Trump-Backed WLFI Plunges 58% – Buyback Plan Announced to Halt Freefall

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/26 19:12
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.461-0.67%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2018+3.75%

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked DeFi project, is scrambling to stop a market collapse after its token lost over 50% of its value in September.

On Friday, the project unveiled a full buyback-and-burn program, directing all treasury liquidity fees to absorb selling pressure. According to a governance post on X, the community approved the plan overwhelmingly, with WLFI pledging full transparency for every burn.

The urgency of the move reflects WLFI’s steep losses in recent weeks. WLFI is trading Friday at $0.19, down from its September 1 peak of $0.46, according to CoinMarketCap, a 58% drop in less than a month. Weekly losses stand at 12.85%, with a 15.45% decline for the month.

This isn’t the project’s first attempt at intervention. Just days after launch, WLFI burned 47 million tokens on September 3 to counter a 31% sell-off, sending the supply to a verified burn address.

For World Liberty Financial, the buyback-and-burn program represents both a damage-control measure and a test of community faith. While tokenomics adjustments can provide short-term relief, the project will need to convince investors that WLFI has staying power beyond interventions.

WLFI Launches Buyback-and-Burn Plan, Linking Token Scarcity to Platform Growth

According to the governance proposal, WLFI will use fees generated from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to repurchase tokens from the open market. Once bought back, the tokens will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.

WLFI Proposal Source: WLFI

The project stressed that this system ties supply reduction directly to platform growth. As trading activity rises, more liquidity fees are generated, fueling larger buybacks and burns. This seeks to create a feedback loop where adoption drives scarcity, and scarcity strengthens token value.

Importantly, the plan applies only to WLFI’s protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Community and third-party liquidity pools remain unaffected, ensuring the mechanism doesn’t interfere with external ecosystem contributions.

In its proposal, the WLFI team argued that the strategy aligns long-term holders with the project’s future by systematically reducing supply and discouraging short-term speculation. Each burn increases the relative stake of committed investors, reinforcing confidence in WLFI’s tokenomics.

To bolster credibility, WLFI has pledged full transparency: every buyback and burn will be verifiable on-chain and reported to the community in real time.

WLFI Joins Hyperliquid, Jupiter, and Sky as Buyback Craze Spills Into Wall Street

WLFI’s decision to adopt a full buyback-and-burn strategy places it among the most ambitious tokenomic models in crypto. While partly a response to its sharp September price decline, the move also reflects a trend of DeFi protocols leveraging revenue streams to cut supply, align incentives, and strengthen token value.

Hyperliquid illustrates the model at scale. Nearly all of its platform fees are funneled into automated $HYPE buybacks via its Assistance Fund, creating sustained demand.

By mid-2025, more than 20 million tokens had been repurchased, with nearly 30 million held by Q3, worth over $1.5 billion. This consistency both increased scarcity and cemented Hyperliquid’s dominance in decentralized derivatives.

Other protocols have adopted variations. Jupiter directs half its fees into $JUP repurchases, locking tokens for three years.

Raydium earmarks 12% of fees for $RAY buybacks, already removing 71 million tokens, roughly a quarter of the circulating supply.

Burn-based models push further, as seen with Sky, which has spent $75 million since February 2025 to permanently erase $SKY tokens, boosting scarcity and governance influence.

But the buyback phenomenon isn’t limited to DeFi. Increasingly, listed companies with crypto treasuries are adopting aggressive repurchase programs, sometimes to offset losses as their digital assets decline.

According to a report, at least seven firms, ranging from gaming to biotech, have turned to buybacks, often funded by debt, to prop up falling stock prices.

One of the latest is Thumzup Media, a digital advertising company with a growing Web3 footprint. On Thursday, it launched a $10 million share repurchase plan, extending its capital return strategy through 2026, after completing a $1 million program that saw 212,432 shares bought at an average of $4.71.

DeFi Development Corp, the first public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, also recently expanded its buyback program to $100 million, up from $1 million, making it one of the largest stock repurchase initiatives in the digital asset sector.

Together, these cases show how buybacks, whether in tokenomics or equities, are emerging as a key mechanism for stabilizing value and signaling confidence, even as motivations and execution vary widely.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Whales buy 158M DOGE, price nears $0.29 resistance, ETF launches with $17M volume. What's next for Dogecoin?
DOGE
DOGE$0.22577-1.29%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 15:41
Partager
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

The post Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks to reporters following the regular Federal Open Market Committee meetings at the Fed on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images The Federal Reserve is projecting only one rate cut in 2026, fewer than expected, according to its median projection. The central bank’s so-called dot plot, which shows 19 individual members’ expectations anonymously, indicated a median estimate of 3.4% for the federal funds rate at the end of 2026. That compares to a median estimate of 3.6% for the end of this year following two expected cuts on top of Wednesday’s reduction. A single quarter-point reduction next year is significantly more conservative than current market pricing. Traders are currently pricing in at two to three more rate cuts next year, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, updated shortly after the decision. The gauge uses prices on 30-day fed funds futures contracts to determine market-implied odds for rate moves. Here are the Fed’s latest targets from 19 FOMC members, both voters and nonvoters: Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The forecasts, however, showed a large difference of opinion with two voting members seeing as many as four cuts. Three officials penciled in three rate reductions next year. “Next year’s dot plot is a mosaic of different perspectives and is an accurate reflection of a confusing economic outlook, muddied by labor supply shifts, data measurement concerns, and government policy upheaval and uncertainty,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The central bank has two policy meetings left for the year, one in October and one in December. Economic projections from the Fed saw slightly faster economic growth in 2026 than was projected in June, while the outlook for inflation was updated modestly higher for next year. There’s a lot of uncertainty…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07414-8.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016577+3.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:59
Partager
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17966+0.14%
Boom
BOOM$0.007625-0.18%
Solana
SOL$195.95-1.11%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

158,000,000 DOGE Bought by Whales – What’s Happening?

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound