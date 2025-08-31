Trump-Backed WLFI Prepares $483M Token Unlock on September 1

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is preparing for a major moment as millions of tokens approach their unlocking date. With nearly half a $483 million worth of WLFI token already secured in the Lockbox contract and a major September 1 unlock just days away, all eyes are on how this move could shake up the token’s price and future.

$483 Million Locked in Contract

According to Wu blockchain data, around 1.627 billion WLFI tokens, equal to 16.27% of the total supply, have been transferred to the Lockbox contract. At the contract’s current price of $0.297, this represents roughly $483 million in locked value. 

Such a large amount being held reflects growing trust and commitment from the WLFI community, especially ahead of the unlock event.

Token holders were invited to activate their Lockbox accounts between August 25 and August 31, 2025, to participate in the initial unlock. Meanwhile, the Lockbox feature page is now live, offering full transparency and user controls for the process.

Key Token Unlock Details

Unlock timing: 20% of presale and eligible tokens become claimable at 8:00 a.m. ET, September 1, 2025.

Distribution control: The remaining 80% will be unlocked according to future community governance votes, allowing holders to have direct input on how supply reaches the market.

Security: The Lockbox contract has undergone a comprehensive audit by Cyfrin, a leading Web3 security firm, ensuring the safety of funds and systemic integrity.

WLFI Token Price and Market Outlook

As anticipation grows, WLFI traded at a contract price of $0.297 heading into the unlock, with IOU prices on secondary markets reaching as high as $0.56–$0.57, reflecting robust speculative demand. Some analysts suggest initial volatility is likely, as early supporters take profits, but the community-driven unlock and heavy security emphasis are seen as stabilizing forces

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/trump-backed-wlfi-prepares-483m-token-unlock-on-september-1/

