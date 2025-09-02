Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27 Billion Tokens at Launch

Update Sept. 1, 12:40 pm UTC: This article has been updated to add information from a WLFI blog post on Medium.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform backed by the Trump family, will unlock 24.6 billion WLFI tokens at launch, according to data confirmed by CoinMarketCap.

On Monday, WLFI clarified that the initial circulating supply for its token will be 24.6 billion tokens.

WLFI said 10 billion tokens will be for World Liberty Financial, Inc., 7.7 billion for Alt5 Sigma Corporation, 2.8 billion for liquidity and marketing, and 4 billion for public sale participants, representing their initial 20% unlock at launch.

The clarification contradicts earlier estimates from CoinMarketCap that the project’s supply will be around 27 billion tokens and a report from Tokenomist that the circulating supply will be around 3.69 billion tokens.

WLFI said CoinMarketCap’s initial estimates were correct at the time. “The 27B figure published on CoinMarketCap earlier on Sept. 1, 2025, was accurate at the time,” WLFI wrote. However, the project said it has since revised the figure to the more accurate amount of 24.6 billion tokens.

Cointelegraph approached WLFI representatives for comments, but did not get a response before publication.

WLFI to unlock portion of user allocations

Source: Rush Lu

Last Tuesday, the WLFI team started allowing users to move their WLFI tokens into a vesting lockbox to begin the unlock process.

WLFI’s token unlock agreement shows that 20% of tokens purchased in the $0.015 and $0.05 sales rounds will be released immediately, providing an upfront reward for the project’s initial backers.

The remaining 80% will be subject to WLFI’s governance process, with future unlocking terms to be collectively decided by its community through a vote.

The agreement also said the unlocking conditions are not fixed and may be altered through subsequent governance decisions or other applicable requirements.

As a result, tokenholders could see the implementation of new unlocking models or adjustments made to existing schedules. This highlights the project’s governance-first approach and the role of community members in shaping WLFI’s tokenomics.

On July 5, World Liberty Financial initiated a community proposal to make the WLFI token transferable and tradable across the crypto ecosystem. However, the proposal stated that founders, team and adviser tokens would not be immediately unlocked.

On July 10, the proposal gained massive support, with 99% of the votes being in favor of the unlock.

Related: Aave drops over 8% on rumors of World Liberty Financial token deal

WLFI derivatives near $1 billion open interest

Ahead of the partial unlock, open interest in derivative contracts for the WLFI token neared $950 million before cooling to $887 million on Monday.

Open interest is the number of active, outstanding contracts that have not yet been settled. This shows that WLFI is seeing strong interest before it becomes tradable across crypto markets.

Magazine: BTS Jungkook’s hacker, Ripple backs Singapore payments firm: Asia Express