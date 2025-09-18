Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

Eric Trump on a stage, with a giant projection of a blazing Bitcoin behind him. He points to the coin with a theatrical gesture.

On CNBC, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has "taken the role of gold in today’s world," elevating crypto to the status of a strategic safe haven asset. This media appearance coincides with the launch of American Bitcoin, a mining and BTC holding company he is close to. Far from a mere announcement, this statement fits within a dynamic where publicly traded companies are beginning to integrate bitcoin at the heart of their reserve strategy.

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
PANews2025/09/18 15:10
UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:30
