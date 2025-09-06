Trump Considers Hassett for Federal Reserve Chair, Shortlists Three Candidates

2025/09/06 23:48
Key Points:
  • Trump considers NEC Director Hassett among top candidates for Fed Chair.
  • Three candidates remain for the position.
  • Market observers closely monitor potential appointments.

Trump Shortlists Three Contenders for Fed Chair Role

President Trump announced that Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, is one of three shortlisted candidates for Federal Reserve Chair. Additionally, Christopher Waller and Christopher Walsh are being considered, excluding Treasury Secretary Mnuchin from current considerations.

The potential appointment of Hassett could signify a shift in economic strategy and monetary policy for the U.S. His current advisory role in economic issues underscores his viability for the post.

Observers in financial sectors express interest in Trump’s final selection, as it will set the tone for future monetary policies. Official statements from Trump indicate no final decision yet, maintaining an atmosphere of anticipation.

Historical Significance and Market Implications of Fed Appointments

Did you know? The choice of a Federal Reserve Chair has historically impacted global financial markets, often influencing policy directions globally due to the Fed’s role in monetary policy.

CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana (SOL) holds a market cap of $109.35 billion, comprising 2.87% of the market with prices recently rising by 34.31% over 60 days. Current trading volume stands at $3.78 billion.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:39 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest Hassett’s appointment might lead to fiscal conservatism that aligns with broader macroeconomic trends, potentially affecting dollar value projections. Analysts refer to similar policy shifts following past appointments which historically guided economic pathways.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-fed-chair-candidates-hassett/

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?