Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Key Takeaways

Altcoins linked to President Trump are under pressure. The TRUMP token flashed red on risk metrics, while WLFI faced backlash after freezing funds without warning.

Altcoins tied to President Trump are back in the spotlight… and not for the right reasons.

The Official Trump [TRUMP] token is flashing red as extreme leverage and mounting liquidation risks threaten traders.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial [WLFI] is under fire, facing serious allegations from the community.

On top of this, one developer claimed his tokens were frozen without explanation, going so far as to brand the project “the new age mafia.”

TRUMP token tops risk charts

Alphractal recently revealed that the TRUMP token was among the riskiest altcoins in the market, with traders piling into highly leveraged bets.

Alongside Ethena [ENA], TRUMP ranked near the top by Open Interest/Market Cap. Elevated leverage suggested heavy speculation and thin error margins.

High leverage often leaves traders exposed to sharp liquidations when prices move against them.

By contrast, the 24h Liquidations/Open Interest ratio was most elevated for ENA, OKB [OKB], Arbitrum [ARB], and Maker [MKR], highlighting where forced sell-offs were already concentrated.

Leverage fueled by hype is driving risk higher than ever.

WLFI faces theft allegations