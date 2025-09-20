The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure. …The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure. …

Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/20 15:38
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.438-0.85%
XRP
XRP$2.9846-1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-4.10%
MAY
MAY$0.0451+1.03%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06616-2.43%
SOON
SOON$0.3546+2.75%
xrp-tundra (4)

The post Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Donald Trump’s public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure.

Markets reacted quickly, sending XRP higher and renewing debates about which projects tied to its ecosystem might benefit most. Among them is XRP Tundra, a newcomer presale offering that has captured retail attention with an unusually transparent structure. Priced at just $0.01 in Phase 1, with a defined launch target of $2.50, the project outlines a potential 250× multiple at listing.

Trump’s Shift Brings XRP Into the Spotlight

Trump’s move to explicitly mention XRP in a policy framework reinforced the notion that it belongs in the same strategic category as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While no endorsement of individual projects has been made, the inclusion of XRP in a national reserve plan highlighted its role in payments and settlement systems that extend beyond speculative trading.

stake-xrp-growing

For presale ventures like XRP Tundra, the broader recognition of XRP has created a favorable environment. Projects rooted in the XRPL can point to political momentum as a backdrop while presenting their own mechanics for utility and returns. In community forums, some investors have openly speculated that if XRP is part of America’s strategic conversation, then XRPL-based presales may benefit from additional legitimacy.

Inside the Dual-Token Presale

The structure of XRP Tundra sets it apart from most offerings. The project issues two tokens simultaneously: TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, and TUNDRA-X, built on the XRP Ledger. TUNDRA-S acts as the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X provides governance rights and reserve stability.

During Phase 1, buyers who acquire TUNDRA-S at $0.01 receive not only their base tokens but also a 19% bonus allocation. On top of that, they are given an equivalent amount of TUNDRA-X at no additional cost, referenced at $0.005 for context. Launch valuations are set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. The combination of bonus tokens, free governance assets, and clearly defined launch prices explains why early participation has been brisk.

Staking With Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

Beyond token distribution, XRP Tundra’s staking framework has generated considerable attention. Holders will eventually be able to place assets in Cryo Vaults, activating them with Frost Keys to unlock annual yields of up to 30% APY.

one-purchase-two-tokens

Staking is not yet active, but presale buyers are guaranteed access once the system is switched on. This ensures that early participants not only capture presale multiples but also lock in priority rights to yield opportunities. Independent explainers, such as a breakdown of Crypto Sister, show how the system is intended to operate, helping new participants understand its mechanics before launch.

Verification Through Audits and KYC

One of the recurring challenges in presales is credibility, and XRP Tundra has gone to lengths to address it. Smart contract audits have been published by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, team identity verification has been completed via Vital Block.

These third-party checks reduce uncertainty around contract integrity and developer accountability. For many investors, the presence of independent verification differentiates XRP Tundra from presales that offer ambitious claims without external confirmation.

Political Signals Meet Defined Economics

Trump’s decision to spotlight XRP at the national level marks a turning point for how digital assets intersect with US policy. It does not equate to an endorsement of specific presales, but it does create an environment where XRPL-based initiatives are more visible. XRP Tundra has seized that moment by laying out defined presale economics: $0.01 entry, bonus tokens, dual-token distribution, staking up to 30% APY, and full audit verification.

This blend of political momentum and presale clarity explains why XRP Tundra is capturing attention beyond its core community. While official endorsements remain unlikely, the project is benefiting from a broader shift that has made XRP central to America’s crypto conversation. In that sense, it represents one of the clearest intersections of policy recognition and market opportunity in 2025.

Early entry is live — follow the official channels for presale participation and verified updates:Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

The post OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Aug 26, 2025 13:43 OVERTAKE, a new venture from Asia’s leading gaming marketplaces, is set to launch in September, offering secure onchain escrow and a creator-first storefront for gamers and developers. OVERTAKE, an emerging marketplace from some of Asia’s largest gaming secondary platforms like ItemBay and ItemMania, is set to revolutionize the digital asset trading landscape with its official launch in September, according to Sui Foundation. These platforms, which facilitate a substantial $700 million USD in annual trades, are now entering the Web3 space, leveraging the robust infrastructure and security of the Sui blockchain. From Closed Beta to Official Launch OVERTAKE’s journey began with a Closed Beta Test (CBT) in May, which recorded $63,000 in trades from 195 deals. Following this, an open beta was launched in June, aiming to provide gamers with a secure peer-to-peer trading experience for in-game assets. This phase saw the introduction of various innovative features, including onchain escrow, zkLogin for seamless onboarding, personalized storefronts for sellers, gas fee subsidies, and fiat top-up options through Banxa. By August, the marketplace had attracted over 1,500 users, facilitating more than 500 trades and generating approximately $120,000 in trading volume. The upcoming September launch aims to expand beyond its current game offerings, Lord Nine and Path of Exile 2, to a wider audience. Innovative Onchain Escrow OVERTAKE is redefining peer-to-peer trading with its onchain escrow system, which uses a 2-of-3 multisig approach involving the buyer, seller, and platform. This setup locks funds on the Sui blockchain, automatically releasing them once both parties confirm the transaction. This method reduces the risk of disputes, increases transparency with verifiable transactions, and cuts transaction fees from up to 20% on traditional platforms to just 10%. Fiat to Crypto Transactions In addition to escrow,…
SUI
SUI$3.656-3.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08573-3.16%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.5397+10.41%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 00:39
Partager
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.49128+0.88%
MemeCore
M$2.16847-13.79%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.12%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Partager
Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale.  With a dual […]
1
1$0.008931-11.10%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001291-2.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 15:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

OVERTAKE Marketplace Prepares for September Launch with Web3 Innovations

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Fed Governor Bowman: Now is the time to consider adjusting policy rates