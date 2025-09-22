TLDR Trump called on AG Pam Bondi to investigate Schiff, Comey, and James. Trump claimed he fired Erik Siebert for not charging Letitia James. DOJ prosecutor resigned after refusing to pursue a mortgage fraud case. Trump praised Bondi and named Lindsey Halligan as Siebert’s replacement. President Donald Trump is urging the Department of Justice to [...] The post Trump demands fast action from DOJ on probes into political rivals appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Trump called on AG Pam Bondi to investigate Schiff, Comey, and James. Trump claimed he fired Erik Siebert for not charging Letitia James. DOJ prosecutor resigned after refusing to pursue a mortgage fraud case. Trump praised Bondi and named Lindsey Halligan as Siebert’s replacement. President Donald Trump is urging the Department of Justice to [...] The post Trump demands fast action from DOJ on probes into political rivals appeared first on CoinCentral.

Trump demands fast action from DOJ on probes into political rivals

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/22 15:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.652-9.03%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006143-7.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001641-11.67%

TLDR

  • Trump called on AG Pam Bondi to investigate Schiff, Comey, and James.
  • Trump claimed he fired Erik Siebert for not charging Letitia James.
  • DOJ prosecutor resigned after refusing to pursue a mortgage fraud case.
  • Trump praised Bondi and named Lindsey Halligan as Siebert’s replacement.

President Donald Trump is urging the Department of Justice to prosecute several political opponents, calling for faster action against them. Over the weekend, Trump posted multiple statements demanding investigations into figures who have opposed him in the past. His comments have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers who warn that the justice system should not be used to target political enemies.

Trump Calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi for Action

President Trump directly addressed Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post on Saturday, asking her to investigate individuals he described as “guilty as hell.” These include former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote. He also claimed that many of his supporters were frustrated by a lack of progress, referencing over 30 public comments that echoed this view.

In a follow-up post, Trump praised Bondi, stating that she was “doing a great job.” He added that he believed she would be remembered as one of the best attorneys general in the country’s history.

Push to Remove Prosecutor After Refusal to Charge Letitia James

Trump also commented on the departure of federal prosecutor Erik Siebert, who stepped down on Friday. Trump claimed that Siebert had failed to act on allegations of mortgage fraud against Letitia James, who successfully led a civil fraud case against Trump in 2023.

Although reports indicated that Siebert had resigned, Trump stated, “I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE.” The New York Times reported that Siebert told top Justice Department officials that there was not enough evidence to proceed with charges against James.

James denied the mortgage fraud allegations and described them as “baseless” and politically motivated. Trump, however, announced that he had nominated a replacement for Siebert and suggested that a new prosecutor was needed to “get things moving.”

Trump’s History of Challenging DOJ Independence

Trump’s recent remarks are part of a wider pattern dating back to his first term in office. He has often criticized the Justice Department for not pursuing cases against his opponents and has removed officials he viewed as disloyal.

During his presidency, Trump dismissed Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he recused himself from the Russia investigation. His second attorney general, William Barr, left the role after resisting Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud in 2020.

Trump has also taken actions against other officials, such as revoking the security clearances of James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought criminal charges against him. He removed several attorneys involved in investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith and criticized law firms connected to probes into his conduct.

Election Campaign and Promises of Political Retribution

As part of his ongoing campaign, Trump has repeatedly promised to pursue legal action against those he views as political enemies. This includes current and former officials from both law enforcement and the judiciary.

He has publicly stated his intention to seek revenge for past investigations, including the impeachment proceedings led by Adam Schiff. In Saturday’s remarks, Trump reaffirmed his view that the Justice Department must act “fast.”

While some Republicans have remained silent on the issue, Democratic leaders have expressed concern. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “He’s turning [the DOJ] into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether they’re guilty or not.”

The Department of Justice has traditionally operated with a degree of independence from the White House. However, Trump’s approach continues to raise questions about political pressure on federal law enforcement agencies.

The post Trump demands fast action from DOJ on probes into political rivals appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

ETH Can’t Do It&nbsp;Alone ETH mainnet is powerful but let’s be honest, it’s pricey AF. $50 swaps, $100 NFT mints. Perfect for whales flexing, useless for billions of everyday&nbsp;users. That’s why Layer 2s (L2s) exist. They’re Ethereum’s highways: same security, but faster and dirt cheap. No L2s = crypto stays niche. With them, ETH finally goes&nbsp;global. Why Ethereum Alone Can’t&nbsp;Scale 2021 gas fees were brutal. People spent rent money on swaps. NFT mints sometimes cost more than the&nbsp;art. Ethereum nailed security, but it was locked behind insane fees. Rollups solved that by bundling transactions, compressing data, and anchoring it back to Ethereum. Think of ETH as the courthouse. L2s are the highways around it. Same rules, way more traffic can&nbsp;flow. Rollups Two main flavors run the&nbsp;show: Optimistic Rollups (Arbitrum, Optimism): “Innocent until proven guilty.” Transactions go through unless someone proves fraud. Efficient, but withdrawals to mainnet take ~7&nbsp;days. ZK Rollups (zkSync, Starknet, Scroll): “Math doesn’t lie.” Validity is proved upfront with cryptography. Harder tech, but faster and more&nbsp;secure. Either way → fees drop from $20 to cents. That’s the&nbsp;unlock. Why L2s Matter for Mass&nbsp;Adoption Mass adoption = billions of cheap, everyday transactions. That’s impossible on L1, but normal on&nbsp;L2. DeFi: Swapping $50 shouldn’t cost $20. On L2s, anyone can farm, lend, and&nbsp;trade. Gaming + NFTs: $5 skins, collectibles, and in-game items actually make&nbsp;sense. SocialFi: Billions of likes, tips, and posts daily. Reddit already runs Community Points on Arbitrum&nbsp;Nova. Without L2s, Ethereum is boutique. With them, it becomes global infrastructure. It’s Already Happening Arbitrum: The DeFi king. GMX, Radiant, Uniswap all live here. Nova powers gaming + social. The BoLD upgrade decentralizes validation. Optimism: Playing the meta game. The OP Stack lets anyone spin up an L2. Coinbase’s Base, Zora, Worldcoin all sparks from the same match. Together = the Superchain. ZK Rollups: zkSync, Starknet, Scroll are still early, but building for instant, trustless scaling. Then came Dencun (2024). Ethereum introduced blobs, slashing L2 fees by ~95%. Overnight, “cheap” became “basically free.” The Messy Bits&nbsp;👀 L2s are the backbone, but they’re not&nbsp;perfect: Sequencers = Central chokepoints. Today, one operator orders all transactions. Risk of censorship + MEV capture is real. Optimism is testing “shared sequencers.” Espresso + Astria are building neutral&nbsp;ones. Bridges = Speed vs. trust. Optimistic rollups force a 7 day wait. Fast bridges fix UX but add risk over $2B lost in hacks shows the danger. ZK rollups may cut this, but proofs are still&nbsp;heavy. Liquidity = Fragmentation risk. Superchain sounds&nbsp;, but liquidity could scatter across 20 OP chains. Imagine Uniswap split across Base, Zora, Optimism. Without cross-chain messaging, composability breaks. Governance = Growing pains. Arbitrum DAO controls ~$3B, but drama over 750M ARB transfers showed fragility. Optimism’s RetroPGF funds public goods after impact bold but unproven long&nbsp;term. The Road&nbsp;Ahead For L2s to truly onboard billions, three things must&nbsp;click: Decentralized Sequencers → no single chokepoint. Seamless Interop → bridging feels invisible. Invisible UX → normies don’t care what chain they’re&nbsp;on. When that happens, no one says “I bridged to Arbitrum.” They just say: “I sent crypto. It was instant. It was&nbsp;cheap.” Final Take Ethereum is the air. Without it, nothing runs. L2s are the engines. They move the people, the culture, the transactions. No L2s = crypto stays niche. With L2s = we onboard billions. They’re not a side quest. They’re the backbone of Ethereum’s future.&nbsp;Period. Key Takeaways Ethereum is secure but too expensive to scale&nbsp;alone. L2s bundle transactions and slash fees by&nbsp;95%+. Arbitrum leads DeFi today, while Optimism builds the Superchain for tomorrow. ZK rollups are early but promise instant security at&nbsp;scale. Main challenges: sequencer centralization, bridge risks, liquidity fragmentation, DAO politics. Long-term success depends on decentralization, interop, and invisible UX. Bottom line: No L2s, no mass adoption. With them, Ethereum scales to billions. No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
MASS
MASS$0.0007091-1.86%
Partager
Medium2025/09/22 15:18
Partager
Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

The post Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Turning $1,000 into $1,000,000 might sound like a stretch as it’s not the norm, but among meme-driven tokens and presale plays, such a move is not unheard of when everything aligns: demand, listing momentum, low early cost, and scaling utility. With that in mind, let’s examine five meme coins with a cumulative 1,000x potential by …
1
1$0.00845-18.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184-6.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/22 14:58
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,574.53-2.64%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.03%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-3.20%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

No L2s, No Mass Adoption. Period.

Transform $1000 Into $1,000,000 With Top 5 Meme Coins Set for Huge Bull Run Gains by 2026

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Falcon Finance updates white paper: adopts dual-token model USDf and sUSDf, TGE circulation is about 2.34 billion

Vana officially launches its native iOS and Android apps