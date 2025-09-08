Trump Dynasty Turns to Crypto, Net Worth Jumps $1.3B on ABTC and WLFI Debuts

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/08 20:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+1.97%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2129-3.62%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02728+0.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02543+4.77%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%
  • Trump family wealth jumped by $1.3 billion after ABTC and WLFI trading debuts.
  • Both ventures saw sharp gains followed by steep price drops during launch week.

The Trump family’s wealth rose sharply this past week, gaining about $1.3 billion after the launch of two ventures linked to the family.

American Bitcoin (ABTC), a mining company co-founded by Eric Trump, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a new crypto protocol, both made their trading debuts and pushed the family fortune to new levels.

American Bitcoin Debut Drives Big Gains

Previously, we noted that American Bitcoin launched on Nasdaq and closed its first day 16.5% higher. The strongest lift to the family fortune, notably, came from this stock market debut. Shares began trading on Wednesday and quickly surged to $14 in the early trading session. 

Per the update, that placed Eric Trump’s stake at more than $500 million at its peak. The stock faced several halts as trading volumes spiked, showing how volatile the debut was. The accrued gains did not hold. By the end of the day, the stock had dropped by more than half to close near $7.36. 

It is worth mentioning that even with the pullback, the debut added hundreds of millions to the Trump family’s wealth. This marked one of the most significant jumps in recent months. Notably, ABTC entered the market through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, a company already listed on U.S. exchanges. 

The deal put the Trump family directly in the path of public market investors and drew attention from both financial circles and political figures. Before this market debut, CNF reported that Eric Trump, a major stakeholder in the project, predicted Bitcoin could reach $1 million, pointing to supply shortages and growing institutional demand.

WLFI Launch Brings More Value, Despite Drop

Alongside the ABTC debut, World Liberty Financial entered major exchanges earlier in the week. The platform issued 24.6 billion WLFI tokens, which saw an early price spike before sliding more than 40%. Despite the fall, the project added about $670 million to the family’s net worth, according to Bloomberg figures.

The Trump family also holds around $4 billion worth of WLFI tokens. These tokens are under lock-up and were not included in the week’s net worth calculation. When those tokens are excluded, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index still places the Trump family wealth above $7.7 billion.

The sudden rise in fortune has stirred debate. Supporters say the family’s role gives more credibility to digital assets in the United States. Critics, especially from the Democratic side, warn that the involvement of the president’s family in crypto could raise conflicts of interest.

For now, both ABTC and WLFI remain highly volatile. The value of the Trump family’s wealth will likely move with the swings of the crypto market, which has already shown how quickly fortunes can rise and fall in a matter of days.

In a separate development, as highlighted in our previous news, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition have launched a $6.42 billion Treasury company focusing on CRO acquisition.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04366+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004783+1.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+2.77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05728-4.48%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing