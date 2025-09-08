Trump Dynasty Turns to Crypto, Net Worth Jumps $1.3B on ABTC and WLFI Debuts

Trump family wealth jumped by $1.3 billion after ABTC and WLFI trading debuts.

Both ventures saw sharp gains followed by steep price drops during launch week.

The Trump family’s wealth rose sharply this past week, gaining about $1.3 billion after the launch of two ventures linked to the family.

American Bitcoin (ABTC), a mining company co-founded by Eric Trump, and World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a new crypto protocol, both made their trading debuts and pushed the family fortune to new levels.

American Bitcoin Debut Drives Big Gains

Previously, we noted that American Bitcoin launched on Nasdaq and closed its first day 16.5% higher. The strongest lift to the family fortune, notably, came from this stock market debut. Shares began trading on Wednesday and quickly surged to $14 in the early trading session.

Per the update, that placed Eric Trump’s stake at more than $500 million at its peak. The stock faced several halts as trading volumes spiked, showing how volatile the debut was. The accrued gains did not hold. By the end of the day, the stock had dropped by more than half to close near $7.36.

It is worth mentioning that even with the pullback, the debut added hundreds of millions to the Trump family’s wealth. This marked one of the most significant jumps in recent months. Notably, ABTC entered the market through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, a company already listed on U.S. exchanges.

The deal put the Trump family directly in the path of public market investors and drew attention from both financial circles and political figures. Before this market debut, CNF reported that Eric Trump, a major stakeholder in the project, predicted Bitcoin could reach $1 million, pointing to supply shortages and growing institutional demand.

WLFI Launch Brings More Value, Despite Drop

Alongside the ABTC debut, World Liberty Financial entered major exchanges earlier in the week. The platform issued 24.6 billion WLFI tokens, which saw an early price spike before sliding more than 40%. Despite the fall, the project added about $670 million to the family’s net worth, according to Bloomberg figures.

The Trump family also holds around $4 billion worth of WLFI tokens. These tokens are under lock-up and were not included in the week’s net worth calculation. When those tokens are excluded, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index still places the Trump family wealth above $7.7 billion.

The sudden rise in fortune has stirred debate. Supporters say the family’s role gives more credibility to digital assets in the United States. Critics, especially from the Democratic side, warn that the involvement of the president’s family in crypto could raise conflicts of interest.

For now, both ABTC and WLFI remain highly volatile. The value of the Trump family’s wealth will likely move with the swings of the crypto market, which has already shown how quickly fortunes can rise and fall in a matter of days.

In a separate development, as highlighted in our previous news, Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition have launched a $6.42 billion Treasury company focusing on CRO acquisition.

