Trump Family-Backed American Bitcoin Targets Nasdaq Listing In September

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/08/28 20:22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.572+1.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,511.72-0.49%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000725-4.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722+7.28%

American Bitcoin, a crypto mining firm backed by US President Donald Trump’s two sons, could list on the Nasdaq as soon as September after the company secured backing from crypto and traditional investors in an all-stock merger.

According to a Reuters report, the mining company’s unlisted merger with Gryphon Digital Mining is set to be finalized soon, provided shareholders vote to approve the arrangement.  

The goal of the merger is to start trading in early September, said Asher Genoot, the CEO of American Bitcoin’s largest shareholder, Hut 8.

American Bitcoin Considering Companies Outside Of The US

If the merger is finalized, Eric Trump, his brother Donald Trump Jr, and Hut 8 will collectively hold a 98% stake in the new entity. This new company will retain the name American Bitcoin and trade under the ticker “ABTC.” 

“Instead of going public directly via IPO, we thought that there was a lot more advantages to financing if we had an existing company that already had access to different financing too,” Genoot said during the Crypto Asia conference in Hong Kong.

American Bitcoin could then also expand to outside the US, Genoot said. 

He added that the company is considering buying up stakes in countries that are not based in the US to give investors who were prevented from buying Nasdaq-listed stocks access to publicly-listed Bitcoin companies.

Right now, however, Genoot says American Bitcoin has not committed to anything, adding that those plans are still in the “very early” stages.  

Eric Trump To Travel To Tokyo For Metaplanet

The Trump family is involved in several crypto ventures, which has drawn a fair amount of criticism from US lawmakers who believe it presents a conflict of interest given the President’s ability to influence policy for possible financial gain.

Those ventures include the meme coins Official Trump (TRUMP) and Melania (MELANIA), a decentralized platform called World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and a stake in Polymarket, which one of the Trump’s venture capital arms recently bought.

In March, Eric Trump also joined Metaplanet as an advisor, where he will help the company continue its aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin (BTC). 

Metaplanet is currently ranked as the seventh-largest Bitcoin treasury firm globally and is the largest corporate BTC holder in Asia with 18,991 coins on its balance sheet, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

Eric Trump is attending the Crypto Asia Conference as well, and will be travelling to Tokyo this weekend for Metaplanet, Genoot said.

Eric Trump says his family turned to crypto after the banking system was “weaponized against them” under the Joe Biden Administration.

Hut 8 Pivots From Mining To Energy And Data Centers

Hut 8 merged with American Data Centers, a company backed by the Trumps, earlier this year to launch American Bitcoin. 

Hut 8 is American Bitcoin’s largest shareholder, holding 80% of its shares, while the Trump-affiliated entity owns the remaining 20%.

The deal effectively transferred the majority of Hut 8’s mining assets to the new entity, including its ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) miners in exchange for operational control and the majority ownership.

Genoot said during the interview that Hut 8 has shifted its focus from mainly crypto mining to energy infrastructure and data centers after American Bitcoin was created. 

Hut 8 has also become the exclusive infrastructure and operations partner for American Bitcoin, providing the new entity with facility support, energy, and back-office services such as accounting, HR, legal and IT.

Benchmark Retains “Buy” Rating For Hut 8

In related news, investment bank Benchmark has reiterated its “buy” rating for Hut 8’s stock, and has also raised its price target for the company’s shares from $33 to $36 due to the firm’s expansion plans.

Hut 8 share price

Hut 8 share price (Source: Google Finance)

That’s after Hut 8 revealed plans to develop 1.53 gigawatts of new capacity across four US sites. These new sites will be used to provide energy for various computing purposes, excluding Bitcoin mining. 

Benchmark’s Senior Equity Research Analyst, Mark Palmer, said in a note that Hut 8’s expansion plans would “establish it as one of the largest owners of power that could be used for AI/high-power computing workloads, Bitcoin mining, or other purposes.”  

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16212+1.64%
SIX
SIX$0.02184-1.04%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00942-0.45%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022638+74.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.80%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Partager
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326+0.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003017-2.52%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+6.40%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure