Trump Family Backed American Bitcoin To Start Trading On Nasdaq Today

American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) is set to make its debut on the Nasdaq today, marking another significant milestone in the growing intersection of traditional finance and Bitcoin. The company, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., represents a unique Bitcoin accumulation platform that combines mining operations with strategic market purchases.

The company’s public listing comes through a stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc., establishing what aims to be one of America’s premier Bitcoin infrastructure platforms. The venture is majority-owned by Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT), which contributed the majority of its Bitcoin mining ASICs in exchange for an 80% stake in the new entity.

“Today, American Bitcoin becomes a premier public vehicle for investors seeking scalable, singular exposure to the defining asset class of our time,” said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin.  “Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy.”

The company’s business model employs a dual accumulation strategy, integrating self-mining operations with opportunistic Bitcoin purchases. This approach provides flexibility to respond to market conditions while maintaining a structural cost advantage over pure accumulation vehicles through mining operations that acquire Bitcoin below market prices.

The Trump family’s entry into the Bitcoin mining sector comes amid a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption. The launch follows several major corporate treasury announcements, including Strategy Inc.’s recent $449.3 million Bitcoin purchase.

Donald Trump Jr., a stockholder in American Bitcoin, emphasized the company’s alignment with American values: “American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence. With our Nasdaq listing, we are elevating this mission onto the global stage, giving investors a vehicle we believe will strengthen the U.S. financial system and help build a more resilient national economy.”

The company’s partnership with Hut 8 provides access to scaled colocation infrastructure, allowing ABTC to mine Bitcoin without significant capital expenditure on proprietary data centers. This arrangement is designed to maximize operational efficiency and enable greater capital allocation toward scaling hash rate and increasing Bitcoin reserves. The Trump family’s Bitcoin and crypto ventures have expanded rapidly, encompassing various crypto initiatives.

“With the backing of the public markets, we believe American Bitcoin is now positioned to set the standard in Bitcoin accumulation,” said Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp.

The launch of American Bitcoin reflects the accelerating trend of institutional Bitcoin adoption, with several major corporations announcing significant Bitcoin treasury strategies in recent months. This movement has gained momentum as companies seek to diversify their treasury holdings and gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/trump-family-backed-american-bitcoin-to-start-trading-on-nasdaq-today

