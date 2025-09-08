Trump family's wealth grew by $1.3B following ABTC and WLFI debuts: Report

The Trump family fortune soared this week amid heightened volatility, but the price of ABTC and WLFI have since retraced by double-digits.

The family of United States president Donald Trump grew their collective wealth by $1.3 billion this week amid the trading debut of mining company American Bitcoin (ABTC), and gains from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol linked to the Trump family.

World Liberty Financial has added $670 million to the Trump family’s net worth, and Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million following the trading debut of ABTC on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The calculation measured the family’s net worth using market prices on Wednesday when shares of ABTC shot up to a high of $14 before collapsing by over 50% to a low of 6.24.

