Trump family's wealth grew by $1.3B following ABTC and WLFI debuts: Report

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/08 06:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.466+0.61%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2297+2.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+1.81%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08653+8.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001612+1.63%

The Trump family fortune soared this week amid heightened volatility, but the price of ABTC and WLFI have since retraced by double-digits.

The family of United States president Donald Trump grew their collective wealth by $1.3 billion this week amid the trading debut of mining company American Bitcoin (ABTC), and gains from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol linked to the Trump family.

World Liberty Financial has added $670 million to the Trump family’s net worth, and Eric Trump’s stake in ABTC, which he co-founded, was valued at over $500 million following the trading debut of ABTC on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The calculation measured the family’s net worth using market prices on Wednesday when shares of ABTC shot up to a high of $14 before collapsing by over 50% to a low of 6.24. 

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01275+1.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0976-1.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager
Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.5+1.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,289.32-0.06%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Partager
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23036+7.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4276+1.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week