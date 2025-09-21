 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News. The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

2025/09/21
 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances.

The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals of the United States. 

Such allegations reveal the possible threats to national security and doubt the honesty of the functioning of the group.

World Liberty was accused of conducting secret deals with the nations that were perceived as aggressors to the U.S. 

In geopolitical wars, the report in Accountable.us revealed financial transactions to the groups associated with countries that are widely demonized in the wars. This inquiry points out warning signals of how this set of deals can jeopardize American interests.

Unveiling Ties with US Adversaries

The document of responsible.us gives details regarding the transactions with World Liberty related to Iranian entities. 

Such connections are formed in parallel with the traces of adventures and breaches of exchanges such as Nobitex, a platform operating in Iran, recently targeted by Chainalysis research. 

The document focuses on dubious financial practices that seem to avoid normal regulatory mechanisms.

These communications are consistent with previous accounts of cyber exploits on Iranian transactions, which Chainalysis examined. 

Such results indicate that there exists a higher level of clandestine operations organized using monetary transactions managed or manipulated by World Liberty companies. 

Such collusion evokes the instant suspicion of a potential international intrusion and unlawful generation of profits.

Black Swans and Geopolitical Balderstones.

The so-called agreements with U.S. enemies might be a severe weakness. When the Trump Family used the World Liberty to join the activities, the operation’s impact stretched far beyond financial abuse.

The exposure poses a risk to destroy diplomatic relations and national security measures, alarming the policy circles.

Experts caution that any economic relationship with approved adversaries could undermine the efficacy of sanctions. It also preconditions economic revenge and judicial punishment. 

The case highlights why there is an immediate need to bring transparency and accountability to organizations that work at the international level.

These links are not isolated cases, as highlighted by the Accountable.us report. Rather, they allude to continuous and deliberate intricate behind-the-scenes intrigues. 

This is a major issue that is a threat to American oversight agencies, which are charged with the care of national assets.

 

