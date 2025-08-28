Trump has 11 people on his Fed chair shortlist, 3 are open to crypto

2025/08/28 15:01
The Trump administration is considering 11 candidates to replace Jerome Powell; some have previously signalled a constructive stance toward crypto.

The Trump administration is considering at least 11 candidates to potentially replace Jerome Powell when his term as Federal Reserve Chair expires in May — at least three of them have publicly shown a positive stance toward crypto.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday that there are 11 “very strong candidates” for Fed chair, which he’ll begin to vet and shortlist starting next month.

The list of candidates, as CNBC reported on Aug. 13, citing two administration officials, includes Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson, Fed governor Chris Waller, Fed vice supervision chair Michelle Bowman and former Fed governor Larry Lindsey.

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews2025/08/28 16:44
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 16:00
