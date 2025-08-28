Trump has 11 people on his Fed chair shortlist, 3 are open to crypto

The Trump administration is considering 11 candidates to replace Jerome Powell; some have previously signalled a constructive stance toward crypto.

The Trump administration is considering at least 11 candidates to potentially replace Jerome Powell when his term as Federal Reserve Chair expires in May — at least three of them have publicly shown a positive stance toward crypto.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday that there are 11 “very strong candidates” for Fed chair, which he’ll begin to vet and shortlist starting next month.

The list of candidates, as CNBC reported on Aug. 13, citing two administration officials, includes Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson, Fed governor Chris Waller, Fed vice supervision chair Michelle Bowman and former Fed governor Larry Lindsey.

