Trump Jr. to Join Advisory Board After Investment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 08:00
U
U$0.01152+1.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05807+1.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.425+2.08%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0021516+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10228+2.89%

Donald Trump Jr. has invested in blockchain-based prediction platform Polymarket through his venture firm 1789 Capital. As part of the deal, Trump Jr. will join Polymarket’s advisory board, according to a press release.

The investment comes as part of a push by 1789 Capital into crypto-related infrastructure and alternative finance tools. According to Axios, 1789 committed tens of millions of dollars to Polymarket and had been in discussions with the company for the past 18 months.

Polymarket, which allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events such as elections, court rulings and geopolitical conflicts, has seen sharp growth in user activity. During the last U.S. election cycle alone, the platform has processed more than $8 billion in bets. That volume has put it ahead of major online sports betting operators like FanDuel, DraftKings and Betfair in terms of traffic.

The company recently closed in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, pushing its valuation to $1 billion.

While Polymarket currently blocks U.S.-based users from participating in its betting markets due to regulatory restrictions, its recent acquisition of derivatives exchange QCEX could change that. QCEX holds a license from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which opens the door for Polymarket to offer legally compliant prediction markets to American users in the future.

Prediction markets — where users stake funds on the outcomes of events — have drawn renewed attention for their accuracy and speed compared to traditional polling or punditry. In the run-up to elections or court rulings, these markets often serve as real-time gauges of public sentiment and risk assessment.

The investment aligns with 1789 Capital’s stated mission to back technologies that reinforce “American dynamism” — a term increasingly used by conservative venture capital circles to describe a return to domestic innovation and self-sufficiency.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/26/donald-trump-jr-invests-in-usd1b-prediction-market-polymarket-through-vc-firm-1789-capital

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004992-1.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+1.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0133+4.97%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+2.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001832+2.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06372+0.28%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Bitcoin vs Gold: Why Choose? Gold Bars Are Now Tokenized on BTC Blockchain