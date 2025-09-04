Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Triggers Notable Market Suspensions

Key Points: The Trump family’s link to American Bitcoin sparks market volatility.

Repeated trading suspensions follow a 91% and 59% surge.

Lack of official statements leaves market uncertainty high.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin begins interviews with 11 candidates for the Federal Reserve Chair, including Federal Reserve Governors Waller and Bowman, starting Friday.

The selection process impacts fiscal policy’s direction, influencing market confidence, and economic strategies amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Trading Surges and Suspensions Trigger Market Concerns

The crypto asset, associated with the Trump family, saw surges of 91% and 59%, leading to repeated trading suspensions. “American Bitcoin has hit the limit up for the third time, with an increase of 91%,” as noted by ChainCatcher. American Bitcoin is drawing intense market scrutiny as the notable price activity unfolds. The Trump family’s connection, while noted by ChainCatcher, remains without verifiable confirmation from primary sources. Market players report the lack of official statements may fuel further uncertainty, impacting trading confidence.

The lack of statements from financial regulators, such as the SEC or CFTC, leaves uncertainty regarding any potential responses or investigations. Without clear institutional comments, speculative volatility may persist within the cryptosphere, already a high-risk market.

The Coincu research team indicates the absence of official communications may pose long-term market risks, affecting investor sentiment. With speculative trading at a high, the scenario underscores the critical need for information transparency in crypto markets.

Expert Warnings and Market Volatility Persist

Ethereum (ETH) reported a price of $4,474.60 with a market cap of $540.11 billion as of September 3, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a 3.81% rise in 24 hours, ETH showed a 3.51% dip over the past week, amidst broader crypto fluctuations.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

