Trump-linked Dominari Holdings establishes crypto advisory board

Key Takeaways

Dominari Holdings has established a Crypto Advisory Board to drive its digital asset expansion.

Industry leaders Sonny Singh and Tristan Chaudhry have been appointed as the board’s inaugural members.

Dominari Holdings, a New York-based financial services firm backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., announced Wednesday the formation of a new Crypto Advisory Board to support its expansion into digital assets.

Fintech executive Sonny Singh and blockchain entrepreneur Tristan Chaudhry have joined the new committee as its first members.

Singh, co-founder and CEO of crypto education platform Beluga and former BitPay chief commercial officer, helped secure major funding, launch crypto debit cards, and obtain BitPay’s NY BitLicense.

Chaudhry, an early crypto investor, has built multiple DeFi protocols, founded Heroes of Mavia in 2024, and is now developing Polyester, a cross-chain decentralized exchange.

The advisory board will provide strategic guidance for Dominari’s acquisitions and partnerships in the digital asset space, working alongside the company’s existing advisory board that includes the two sons of President Donald Trump.

Dominari Holdings has emerged as a key player in a series of recent crypto and digital asset deals.

Dominari is linked to American Data Centers, an AI infrastructure venture launched in partnership with Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. In March, American Data Centers partnered with Hut 8 to form American Bitcoin, a mining company aiming to become the world’s largest and most efficient Bitcoin operation.

American Bitcoin is preparing to go public through a stock-for-stock merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining, with the combined entity, American Bitcoin Corporation (ABC), expected to debut on Nasdaq following a shareholder vote on the merger today.

Dominari Holdings’ principal subsidiary, Dominari Securities, facilitated the reverse merger that brought blockchain project Tron, led by Justin Sun, public in the US via Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, according to the Financial Times.