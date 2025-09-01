Trump-Linked WLFI Launches USD1 Stablecoin on Solana

Key Points: The Trump family’s WLFI unveils USD1 stablecoin on Solana.

USD1 tokens aim to enhance Solana’s DeFi scalability.

Market liquidity sees significant expansion with 100M USD1 minted.

World Liberty Financial has launched its stablecoin USD1 on Solana, minting 100 million tokens to enhance liquidity, signaling a significant step in the Trump-linked crypto project’s expansion.

This launch positions USD1 as a key player in DeFi, potentially bolstering Solana’s market activity while the WLFI governance token readies for trading, impacting liquidity dynamics across networks.

WLFI Announces 100 Million USD1 Tokens on Solana

WLFI’s recent launch of the USD1 stablecoin on Solana attracted significant attention within the DeFi space. 100 million USD1 tokens were minted, as confirmed by WLFI leaders and Solana’s founding team. The stablecoin seeks to bring stability, with Solana enhancing scalability.

This strategic move marks a substantial milestone for Solana and WLFI, facilitating expanded liquidity through a major chain integration. Immediate outcomes include boosting Solana’s DeFi ecosystem and improving access to decentralized capital.

Community reactions show enthusiasm with WLFI leadership sharing excitement about this development. Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana’s Co-founder, celebrated the launch, reflecting institutional support. Prominent figures echoed positivity on public platforms, marking the occasion as a transformative event for digital currencies.

USD1 Stablecoin’s Market Impact and Expert Predictions

Did you know? USD1 stablecoin joins a growing list of multi-chain stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

Based on CoinMarketCap, World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) holds a market cap of 2.64 billion dollars with a trading volume of 625.39 million dollars, marking a 65.05% rise. The USD1 price fluctuated slightly with a 24-hour change of -0.19%.

World Liberty Financial USD(USD1), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:08 UTC on September 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from industry experts suggest potential regulatory scrutiny due to the scale of the launch and unlocked governance tokens impacting liquidity markets. Such events often affect price stability, requiring strategic management of DeFi activities.