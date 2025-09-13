Trump-Linked WLFI Project Moves Toward Aggressive Token Burn

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/13 17:01
Instead of storing fees generated from its liquidity positions, the plan would channel those funds into market buys of WLFI, with every purchased token sent directly to a burn address.

That mechanism would remove coins from circulation in real time, tightening supply while concentrating value among the remaining holders. Advocates of the measure argue that it better aligns protocol growth with tokenholder interests, ensuring that activity in WLFI’s treasury translates into measurable benefits on-chain.

The idea has gained almost unanimous support. Governance data shows more than 99% of participants voting “yes,” with only a handful registering opposition or abstaining. With one week left, the outcome looks all but locked in.

What makes the proposal distinctive is its scope. Revenues flowing through the treasury’s liquidity pools would be redirected automatically into WLFI buybacks, though contributions from independent liquidity providers would be untouched. Supporters also note the system could later be expanded to cover other revenue sources, creating a wider burn pipeline as the protocol grows.

WLFI has already experimented with community-driven mechanisms, such as approving token trading and exploring buyback models tied to revenue. Positioned as a DeFi project designed to bridge blockchain markets with a stable, treasury-style reserve, it has received public nods from figures within the Trump family — an unusual twist that has boosted its visibility well beyond typical crypto circles.

If passed, the measure would place WLFI among a small but growing set of protocols experimenting with permanent burns as a tool for reinforcing token scarcity. For many supporters, this represents not only a technical adjustment but also a symbolic commitment to long-term value creation for the WLFI ecosystem.

