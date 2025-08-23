Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1

The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors

The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading.

WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule.

The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.

Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations.

Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market

World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support stability. The platform is also backed by Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure to ensure its data feeds are secure and transparent.

This governance-first approach, combined with its massive funding, aims to align the interests of its thousands of early backers with the platform’s long-term development.

Exchange Listings and Market Access

The WLFI token will launch on Ethereum, giving it immediate access to one of the industry’s largest and most secure ecosystems. The tokens are expected to be available on decentralized exchanges first, with centralized exchange listings to follow.

With its huge presale and structured unlock plan, WLFI’s debut is a key test case for whether DeFi projects can balance massive investor hype with mechanisms designed for long-term stability.