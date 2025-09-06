Trump-linked WLFI’s 40% decline causes millions in losses for crypto whales: Finance Redefined

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/06 02:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.354+1.19%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1781-3.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09913+2.16%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09224+2.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0127+4.95%

Whales are losing millions of dollars on the decline of the Trump-linked WLFI token, but most of the pre-sale participants are still holding the coin.

Whales, or big cryptocurrency investors, have lost millions of dollars by betting on the price appreciation of the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token.

Since its launch on Monday, the WLFI token’s price fell by over 40%, despite a large-scale token burn event that permanently reduced the token’s circulating supply, aiming to tighten supply and boost the value of the remaining tokens on the market.

Despite the over 40% decline, some of the pre-sale holders are still showing confidence in the presidentially endorsed token.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$205.12+0.76%
BULLS
BULLS$522.01+0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002511-10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,402.71+0.96%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+2.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now