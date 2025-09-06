Trump-linked WLFI’s 40% decline causes millions in losses for crypto whales: Finance Redefined

Whales are losing millions of dollars on the decline of the Trump-linked WLFI token, but most of the pre-sale participants are still holding the coin.

Whales, or big cryptocurrency investors, have lost millions of dollars by betting on the price appreciation of the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token.

Since its launch on Monday, the WLFI token’s price fell by over 40%, despite a large-scale token burn event that permanently reduced the token’s circulating supply, aiming to tighten supply and boost the value of the remaining tokens on the market.

Despite the over 40% decline, some of the pre-sale holders are still showing confidence in the presidentially endorsed token.

