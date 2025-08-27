Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 16:30
Trump Media is unveiling a digital asset treasury platform to get the $CRO crypto token in new collaboration with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. As per the reports, Trump Media has agreed to purchase $105M in $CRO in return for Crypto.com’s buyout of $50M Trump Media shares.

As the official statement from Trump Media discloses, the collaborators are putting nearly $6.4B into the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., its exclusive crypto entity devoted to acquiring $CRO, the Cronos ecosystem’s native token. In this respect, Cronos and Crypto.com started collaborating back in February.

Trump Media Buys $105M $CRO as Crypto.com Invests $50M in Shares

Trump Media’s agreement includes the purchase of $105M in the form of $CRO tokens. In return for this, Crypto.com is buying $50M in Trump media shares. This exclusive crypto expansion of Trump Media is not the earliest foray of President Trump into the crypto sector. Back in January, the firm unveiled a fintech entity Truth.Fi.

In this respect, Truth.Fi describes the Truth Social movement’s natural expansion. This adds to making U.S.-focused investment vehicles as another move to assist American patriots in shielding themselves from hazards posed by Big Tech corporations.

Trump additionally approved the GENIUS Act in July, offering a robust agenda for digital assets supported by traditional assets like bank deposits or Treasury bills.

Initiative Gets Funding from YA II PN and in Cash, While Trust Social Enables Payments in $CRO

Additionally, Trump also approved an order to develop a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Simultaneously, the latest Trump-backed treasury platform will get partial funding from an associate of Yorkville, YA II PN, Ltd. The funding plan will be sourced from $200M in cash, $1B in $CRO, and $220M in cash-in obligatory exercise warrants.

As per the agreement, Trump Media has a strategy to purchase $105M in $CRO, denoting 2% of the cumulative market cap of $CRO. Apart from that, Crypto.com will purchase $50M shares of the common stock of Trump Media. Therefore, the two intend to let Truth Social consumers recompense for subscriptions as well as services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
PANews2025/06/20 22:44
PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens

GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP; four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX within four days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply; 17 wallets out of the 220 holders before the Trump dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens.
PANews2025/05/13 17:30
