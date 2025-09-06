Trump Media Acquires 684M CRO for Cronos Treasury

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.355+1.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+2.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0127+4.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016723-2.95%
Cronos
CRO$0.26648+0.22%

A deal with Crypto.com has led to the establishment of a Cronos Treasury by the Trump Media and Technology Group. The company confirmed the acquisition of 684.4 million Cronos (CRO) tokens. This is valued at about $105 million, in a transaction split between stock and cash.

Trump Media Expands Fintech Vision With Cronos Treasury and Crypto.com Partnership

According to a press release, the purchased CRO tokens represent around two percent of its circulating supply. Trump Media will safeguard these holdings with Crypto.com custody, an institutional-grade platform that enables secure storage and staking. This setup allows Trump Media to earn additional revenue. This also helps build its Cronos treasury as the firm builds its long-term digital asset strategy.

Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of Trump Media, described the acquisition as a move to strengthen the company’s fintech ambitions. He stated that CRO’s potential as a payment solution and fast settlement tool was part of the reason for establishing this Cronos treasury. Meanwhile, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek noted that the partnership would showcase CRO’s utility and value, backed by secure custody and staking infrastructure.

In addition to the token buy, there is product integration. Truth Social and Truth+ will also include CRO as the foundation to build a rewards system that runs on the wallet technology of Crypto.com. This marks one of the clearest steps yet in weaving blockchain-based incentives into Trump Media’s consumer platforms. This CRO purchase could be a part of the plan for Trump Media to have a one-billion-dollar Cronos treasury.

This move also aligns with the launch of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated vehicle for establishing the Cronos treasury. That entity is pursuing a merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC. If successful, the new firm would concentrate on building a treasury centered on Cronos, adding to Trump Media’s influence in the blockchain space.

Price Of CRO Go Up as Trump Media Deal Increases Market Confidence

Cronos itself is scalable and interoperable, and can serve as a platform on which decentralized finance, commerce, and infrastructure applications can be built. By joining Trump Media, the network acquires one of its biggest institutional backers so far.

Trump Media has solidified its interest towards digital assets by securing such massive amounts of CRO tokens, and by tying it to Truth Social and Truth+. As part of exploring the crypto space, Trump Media has also grown a Bitcoin treasury, which recently crossed $2 billion in value.

The rising CRO price shows markets are already responding to the move. It also sets the stage for further integration between mainstream media, fintech, blockchain ecosystems and the growing Cronos treasury by Trump media.

The announcement had a direct effect on CRO’s market activity. According to TradingView data, CRO opened near $0.268 and surged to $0.274 by mid-afternoon. That represents a gain of over 2% in a few hours.

CRO jumped over 2% as Trump Media’s $105 million Cronos treasury creation boosted confidence.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trump-media-acquires-684m-cro-for-cronos-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$205.12+0.76%
BULLS
BULLS$522.01+0.47%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002511-10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,402.71+0.96%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+2.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now