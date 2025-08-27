Trump Media and Crypto.com Establish New CRO Company

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.399+2.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+2.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+5.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018763-0.51%
Cronos
CRO$0.19958+29.58%
Key Points:
  • TMTG partners with Crypto.com to build a CRO treasury.
  • CRO price soared 25% post-announcement.
  • Market speculates on Crypto.com concealment claims.

Trump Media & Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a strategic partnership to integrate CRO token infrastructure into TMTG’s Truth Social platforms, forming a new entity for CRO strategy oversight.

This move marks a crucial shift in CRO utility, boosting its market presence, as indicated by a 25% price increase following the partnership announcement.

CRO Integration and Strategic Partnership Details

The collaboration involves integrating CRO token infrastructure into Trump Media’s digital platforms, including a planned CRO treasury. This strategic alignment aims to enhance the engagement and reach of Truth Social through digital finance mechanisms. A new firm will oversee this venture.

Market response to the alliance has been substantial, with the price of CRO increasing around 25% following the announcement. Such significant movement underscores the market’s optimistic reception of institutional interest in cryptocurrency. Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, stated, “Our partnership with Crypto.com represents a transformative step in integrating cryptocurrency into social media, and we are excited to lead the way with the CRO token.”

The announcement comes with speculative tensions after “on-chain detective” ZachXBT’s remark about Crypto.com’s past incident concealment. Despite no further clarification, the comment stirred curiosity and concern among crypto enthusiasts and market analysts, demanding transparency.

CRO Price Surge: Metrics and Historical Context

Did you know? Crypto.com faced a comparable controversy during past token withdrawals, sparking debate on security and transparency in fintech platforms.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) currently trades at $0.21, seeing a 32.94% rise within 24 hours. Its market cap is approximately $7.01 billion, with a significant 1063.77% increase in trading volume, reaching $639.16 million. The circulating supply stands at 33.59 billion.

Cronos(CRO), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that large CRO purchases signal potential long-term growth. Historically, substantial institutional involvement often correlates with token stability, though it necessitates vigilant regulatory scrutiny. This partnership could influence CRO’s standing within the crypto infrastructure sector.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/trump-media-crypto-com-cro-treasury/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31083+5.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.038-12.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14+1.42%
HAI
HAI$0.00983-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark